The Inter Milan squad were given the complete opposite of a hero's welcome upon their return to Italy on Sunday afternoon. Simone Inzaghi's side already had their heads hanging low after a trip to Munich’s Allianz Arena ended in the biggest Champions League final defeat in the competition’s history.

Paris Saint-Germain proved they were head and shoulders above the rest of Europe this season, thrashing Inter 5-0. Desire Doue bagged a brace, while Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and 18-year-old Senny Mayulu each helped themselves to a goal. It was Les Parisiens’ first-ever climb to the summit of Europe, while for I Nerazzurri, it marked a second Champions League final defeat in three years - the first coming at the hands of fellow debut winners Manchester City in 2023.

To make matters worse, just a week earlier, the blue and black half of Milan had also narrowly missed out on the Serie A title, finishing one point behind Napoli on the final day. But near-misses clearly aren't enough for the Inter faithful, and the squad’s welcome home was nothing short of brutal.

Inter Milan's Brutal Homecoming After Champions League Loss

Just one supporter turned up to greet them home

Inter returned to Italy and flew into Milan’s Malpensa airport on Sunday and were met by just one supporter named Marco, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I’m the only idiot…” Marco supposedly said, but still insisted the team deserved applause. Meanwhile, AC Milan fans rubbed salt into their rivals' wounds by unveiling banners on the motorway that read (see below):

"Welcome Back European champions."

It now also remains unclear whether Inzaghi - Inter's boss since 2021 - will be given another season to prove he has what it takes to bring continued success to the San Siro. "We'll see in the next few days with the club," he said after the defeat.

"After a final like this - the second one lost in three years - there's too much disappointment to try to think. There will be time to talk about it calmly with my club, which was with us again tonight and is always present."

Club president Giuseppe Marotta insisted that the result would not impact the coach’s future, however. "We are meeting with the coach because this club is not used to letting a manager go into the final year of his contract," added Marotta.

"There is no revolution under way. We will meet to hear what he has to say - I repeat, on our part, we are very proud and honoured to continue with him."