Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount could leave Old Trafford this summer amid interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan, according to InterLive.

The Nerazzurri are reportedly searching for a long-term replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and have identified Mount as a potential option ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Inter are said to be willing to bring Mount to San Siro on loan with an option to buy, with United covering part of his hefty salary.

Mount is one of the highest-paid players at Old Trafford, earning £250,000 per week, according to Capology data.

Inter Milan Eyeing Mason Mount

According to InterLive, Mount’s representatives are ‘working’ to find him a new club for next season, with his future under Ruben Amorim now appearing uncertain.

The 26-year-old has made just 12 appearances and six starts across all competitions this season and has been sidelined with another injury since mid-December.

Mount, who Amorim reportedly ‘loves’, has struggled with fitness issues since joining United from Chelsea in July 2023, managing just 32 appearances in his first 20 months at the club.

As a result, his value has dropped significantly, and United now anticipate a huge loss on the English midfielder, who is reportedly valued at just €30m (£25m).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mount has scored once and registered one assist in 32 appearances for Man United.

United are expected to undergo a midfield reshuffle under Amorim this summer, with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro’s futures also uncertain.

Eriksen is likely to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in July, while Casemiro could also depart, with 12 months remaining on his deal.

The former Real Madrid star revealed last week that he wants to stay and see out his contract, but United remain eager to offload him, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed.

Mason Mount's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.4 Goal-creating actions 0 Minutes played 247

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-02-25.