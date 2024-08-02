Highlights Inter Milan are trying to hijack West Ham's move to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham & Man United in talks, with the player already agreeing personal terms with the Hammers.

Wan-Bissaka would prefer a move abroad, opening the door for Inter Milan to swoop.

West Ham United's move to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United has been hit by delays after Inter Milan made a move to hijack the deal, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers have been in talks with the Red Devils to seal a deal for the 26-year-old right-back, after they saw a deal for Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui collapse.

But there is now a fresh twist in their pursuit of signing the former Crystal Palace star after it emerged the Serie A champions are looking to hijack the move before the start of the Premier League season.

Inter Milan Make Move to Hijack Wan-Bissaka Deal

West Ham have already agreed personal terms

Hammers chief Tim Steidten has been locked in talks with Man United to get a deal done, with a small gap in valuation between the two parties over the final transfer fee.

A deal is so advanced that Wan-Bissaka has already agreed a five-year deal to move to the London Stadium, but now it seems that Simone Inazghi's side have stepped up their pursuit to take him abroad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

According to Pete O'Rourke the Italians have made contact about doing a deal with Manchester United, and Wan-Bissaka would prefer a move abroad rather than staying in the Premier League with West Ham.

West Ham are keen to sign Wan-Bissaka, who has been described as "outstanding" by Gary Neville in the past, after losing Ben Johnson on a free transfer at the end of his contract, with the full-back position somewhere Julen Lopetegui wants to strengthen.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Aaron Wan-Bissaka made 83 combined tackles and interceptions in the Premier League in 2023/24.

West Ham to Close Summerville Deal Imminently

Still no final agreement with Leeds

While Wan-Bissaka has agreed to personal terms with the Hammers and that move could yet now falter, they are also closing in on a move for Crysencio Summerville.

The Leeds winger has already undergone and completed a medical ahead of a move to the London Stadium, but there is still no final agreement with the Whites on a final transfer fee according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Despite that though, the player is still very keen on a move to London and Dharmesh Sheth has told GMS exclusively that is expected to fly out to the USA to join up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour over the weekend once a deal is completed.

