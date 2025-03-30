Inter Milan have made contact with Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk about signing him on a free transfer this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The Serie A giants have become one of the best defensive teams in Europe under manager Simone Inzaghi and are on course for a second consecutive league title this year, but they are still keen on bolstering their squad to push ahead in Europe.

That has seen club president Beppe Marotta lead the charge for a superstar signing in Van Dijk, and they have now made an approach to make a deal happen.

Inter Approach Van Dijk Over Summer Move

Alexander-Arnold is already set to leave Anfield

Anfield chiefs are currently facing a bit of a crisis despite sitting 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League, as a key trio are all out of contract this summer.

Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah's deals are set to expire but while talks are ongoing no agreements have been found, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the brink of a move to Real Madrid with his deal also set to come to an end.

With the campaign now drawing to a close and no agreement in sight, Inter are now hoping they can convince the 'world-class' Netherlands defender to make the move away from Merseyside too.

Van Dijk in 2024-25 (Premier League) Starts 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Clean sheets 12

Inter are however conscious that the 33-year-old would prefer to stay at Liverpool, and therefore have other targets on their shortlist too which are more of a priority than Van Dijk.

But should the former Celtic and Southampton star find himself at the Anfield exit door, Inter will no doubt be ready to pounce to take him to Serie A.

Liverpool are already expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer with several defensive players on their shortlist, with question marks over the future of Jarrell Quansah amid interest from Newcastle, and Ibrahima Konate who has interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck is someone the club have identified as an option, but if Van Dijk is to leave then he could well be his replacement instead.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 30/03/2025.