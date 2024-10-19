It is no secret that Liverpool are scouring the market for defensive reinforcements, with uncertainty over the future of club captain Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

According to Team Talk, the Reds have shown 'strong' interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who is also out of contract next summer, though their interest may have forced Inter Milan into accelerating their pursuit for the 28-year-old, with other European giants, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan also keeping tabs on the defender.

Tah is a Wanted Man

The Nerazzurri will need to fight off stiff competition if they are to secure the defender's signature

Leverkusen, who captured the attention of many in world football last season after their unbeaten run to the Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokel, and the UEFA Conference League, are now faced with the prospect of losing their vice-captain, Tah.

Inter Milan are thought to be stepping up their pursuit of the defender as they face a race against time amid interest from Liverpool, among others, including their main rivals, AC Milan.

With the 28-year-old out of contract next summer, the Nerazzurri are able to offer a pre-contract agreement to Tah as early as January 2025, and will ideally be looking to do so as soon as they can, in order to mitigate any competition from elsewhere across Europe.

According to Team Talk, the Italian giants are willing to put a contract worth an annual salary of €6 million on the table, which is the equivalent to around £96,000 per week.

If Liverpool are to join the race for his signature, they will likely need to act fast, though they are also thought to have Loic Bade and Goncalo Inacio on their defensive shortlist along with Tah.

Jonathan Tah - Germany Career Statistics Category Statistic Appearances 32 Minutes 2,267 Pass Completion (%) 94.3 Tackles Won Per 90 0.91 Blocks Per 90 0.57 Clearances Per 90 3.14

Tah, who also has 32 caps for the German National Team, was pivotal to Leverkusen's success last season, in which he made 48 appearances across all competitions, totalling 3,984 minutes, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

In his 30 Bundesliga appearances last season, he would average 0.6 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 3.1 clearances and 0.7 blocks, seeing him average a 6.96 rating across the season, per Who Scored, showcasing that he would be a solid pick-up for whomever goes on to sign him.

Let the race begin.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBRef and WhoScored.com - correct as of 19/10/2024.