Returning to Champions League action, Inter Milan will be hosting Arsenal in a mouthwatering clash on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. (GMT) at the San Siro as both sides look to end each other's unbeaten run in the competition.

The hosts head into this matchup unbeaten in eight games in all competitions, fresh off a 1-0 victory over Venezia in their last outing in the Serie A, currently occupying second position in the league table, one point off Napoli in top spot.

Meanwhile, Arsenal come to Milan seeking a much-needed win, having not won in their last three Premier League matches, losing 1-0 to Newcastle United on the weekend, and currently sit seven points behind league leaders Liverpool and five behind reigning champions Manchester City.

Inter vs Arsenal Odds

Home Win - 8/5 | Away Win - 23/10 | Draw - 9/5

As the Nerazzurri are the side in form here, it is understandable why the odds are slightly skewed in favour of the home team, but as the odds suggest, this match is a tight encounter that could go either way.

Inter Milan have perhaps not shown the same level of performances that took them to being Scudetto winners last campaign, but have still shown that they are one of, if not the best side in the country through an emphatic 4-0 victory over Atalanta. Unlike last season, their defence has been their Achilles heel, conceding 13 already this campaign, having only chipped 22 goals last time around. Though, away against Manchester City they displayed the capability to perform at that level, which may be needed once again if they are to overcome the Gunners.

After a bright beginning to proceedings, Arsenal have somewhat slipped up as of late in the league, dropping points in games that they possibly could have acquired more from if they kept eleven men on the pitch, fumbling results against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City, and Bournemouth all from winning positions.

Creativity has been an issue for Mikel Arteta's men, as despite Bukayo Saka's best efforts, the loss of captain Martin Odegaard has been a heavy blow that has taken its toll. However, if Arsenal can find the gear that they so often displayed, particularly towards the back end of the last season, they have more than enough quality to turn their current rut around.

Inter vs Arsenal - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Inter Win 8/5 2.6 +160 Draw 23/10 3.3 +230 Arsenal Win 9/5 2.8 +180

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on a 1-1 stalemate

Draw 1-1 - 5/1 | Inter Win 1-0 - 15/2 | Arsenal Win 1-0 - 7/1

Inter are the second-top scorers in the Serie A and have two clinical forward options in Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, having struck 25 times in 11 games in the league and five times in the Champions League. Meanwhile, lacking the extra creative edge that Odegaard offers, the goals have slightly dried up for the away team, hitting the back of the net on 17 occasions this season in 10 matches, the joint-sixth most in the division alongside Brighton and Aston Villa, while only registering three in the Champions League.

Inter vs Arsenal Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 4/5 1.8 -125 Neither Team to Score 10/11 1.91 -110

Defensively, Filippo Inzaghi's men have struggled to replicate last season's record in the league but are yet to concede in the Champions League with three straight clean sheets. Likewise, Arsenal are relatively strong defensively but have shown slightly more vulnerabilities than last campaign in the league, chipping 11 goals thus far, and similarly to the home outfit, they have not conceded in the Champions League yet.

Inter vs Arsenal - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 5/1 6.0 +500 Arsenal Win 1-0 7/1 8.0 +700 Inter Win 1-0 15/2 8.5 +750 Draw 0-0 17/2 9.5 +850 Arsenal Win 2-1 9/1 10.0 +900

Suppose the head-to-head record is anything to go by. This match should deliver plenty of goals, as in the only two encounters between the two clubs in the 2003/04 Champions League campaign group stages, Arsenal won 5-1 at the San Siro, and Inter claimed a 3-0 victory at the Emirates.

Inter vs Arsenal Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/14 1.07 -1400 Under 0.5 13/2 7.5 +650 Over 1.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Under 1.5 2/1 3.0 +200 Over 2.5 11/10 2.1 +110 Under 2.5 4/6 1.67 -150 Over 3.5 11/4 3.75 +275 Under 3.5 1/4 1.25 -400 Over 4.5 6/1 7.0 +600 Under 4.5 1/12 1.08 -1200 Over 5.5 12/1 13.0 +1200 Under 5.5 1/50 1.02 -5000

Goalscorer Odds: Both sides offer good options

Martinez - 19/10 | Thuram - 12/5 | Havertz - 13/5 | Saka - 16/5

Lautaro Martinez is the favourite from the bookies to be the first or anytime goalscorer in this match, following a 24-goal campaign in the Serie A last season, and has five on his tally already in the league.

Inter Goalscorer Odds vs Arsenal Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Lautaro Martinez 5/1 6.0 +500 19/10 2.9 +190 Marcus Thuram 11/2 6.5 +550 12/5 3.4 +240 Mehdi Taremi 6/1 7.0 +600 13/5 3.6 +260 Marko Arnautovic 15/2 8.5 +750 10/3 4.33 +333 Hakan Calhanoglu 15/2 8.5 +750 7/2 4.5 +350 Thomas Berenbruch 15/2 8.5 +750 7/2 4.5 +350

Inter Milan's top goalscorer, Marcus Thuram, also represents good value to score at any time during the match at 12/5, as the Frenchman has scored eight times in all competitions this season.

Arsenal Goalscorer Odds vs Inter Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Kai Havertz 6/1 7.0 +600 13/5 3.6 +260 Bukayo Saka 7/1 8.0 +700 16/5 4.2 +320 Nathan Butler-Oyedeji 15/2 8.5 +750 7/2 4.5 +350 Gabriel Jesus 15/2 8.5 +750 7/2 4.5 +350 Leandro Trossard 17/2 9.5 +700 4/1 5.0 +400 Raheem Sterling 17/2 9.5 +700 4/1 5.0 +400

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz is valued as the most likely source of goals for Arsenal on the night at 6/1 to score first and has scored seven times in all competitions already. Bukayo Saka has also developed a knack for scoring in big games, so at 16/5 to score anytime and 7/1 to score first, the Englishman represents supreme value.

Prediction: Arsenal to win 2-1 at the San Siro

Arsenal to recover after blip in the Premier League

​​​​​​​As both sides possess an abundance of quality across the entirety of the pitch, this game is truly on a knife's edge and could go either way. Inter Milan attain the home advantage and have such stability in both offence and defence in their 3-5-2 shape, while Arsenal are such a strong side that is hard to shake any change out of, that only need a moment of genius from Saka to calve you apart, and are a formidable threat from set pieces.

Though Arsenal need a performance following their bitterly disappointing defeat at St James' Park on the weekend and will be even more motivated to get back to winning ways, which may just edge this contest.

Both teams to score (4/5)

Match to end in 1-1 win draw (5/1)

Lautaro Martinez to score first (5/1)

Kai Havertz to score any time (13/5)

