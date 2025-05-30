Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are set to clash in a tantalizing UEFA Champions League final in Munich on Saturday.

Inter Milan defeated FC Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in a memorable semifinal tie, saving their European campaign with a late equalizer from unlikely scorer Francesco Acerbi. Davide Frattesi would score the winning goal in extra time to send the Nerazurri faithful into a frenzy in Milan, booking their spot in their second UCL final in three years.

Inter are set to play in their seventh Champions League/European Cup final, having won the competition on three occasions. They last played in the final in 2023, losing to treble winners Manchester City. The Italian giants last lifted the trophy in 2009-10, in their own treble season with Jose Mourinho as manager.

The Champions League crown is Inter's only chance at a trophy this season, after giving up the lead to SSC Napoli in the Serie A title race late in the season. Antonio Conte's Napoli sealed the Scudetto over the weekend, breaking hearts on the Internaziole side of Milan.

Inter also fell to city rivals AC Milan in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia in late April, effectively ending their chances at a treble.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, defeated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate to advance to Saturday's grand finale.