Hakan Çalhanoğlu has just scored a howitzer for Inter Milan during their midweek Serie A clash against Hellas Verona.

The Nerazzurri are in action on Wednesday night hoping to pick up three points as they hunt for a spot in next year’s Champions League.

An own goal from Adolfo Gaich gave Inter the lead just beyond the half-hour mark, but it was left to Turkish international Çalhanoğlu to double their lead just five minutes later.

The Inter midfield knocked the ball around the left flank, before playing the ball inside to the feet of Çalhanoğlu.

The 29-year-old is at least 35 yards away from the goal, but with space in front of him, he takes a touch to set himself for the shot.

The Verona defence must not have thought he’d be a threat from that range, but they quickly found out they were wrong.

Çalhanoğlu’s shot flew off his right foot, sailing past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and into the top corner of the goal.

It’s an absolutely astonishing finish, with Inter attacker Lautaro Martinez showing his surprise as the team swarm around the goalscorer.

You can see the video for yourselves below.

Watch: Çalhanoğlu’s sensational long-range strike

Inter quickly added a third just two minutes after Çalhanoğlu’s effort, with former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko netting for the visitors.

They look likely to pick up three points on the road, with Verona needing a small miracle to salvage something from the game.

Simone Inzaghi’s side desperately needs the three points as the Serie A season draws to a close, with them chasing a place in next year’s Champions League competition.

If this result holds, they will have two points between them and fifth-placed Atalanta.

Verona, meanwhile, are battling relegation, and sit level on points with 18th-placed Spezia.