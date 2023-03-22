This weekend saw the last of the club football action prior to the first international break of 2023.

While “the International break” may be among the three most dreaded words in the minds of many football fans, it does give all Premier League managers and some players a much-needed rest period after the breakneck speed at which the schedule has operated at since the World Cup.

We have all the information you need regarding the resumption and return of Premier League football after the first round of qualifiers for the European Championship, Copa America and such takes place.

When does the Premier League resume?

The official run-in begins on April 1st when the Premier League blasts back into action with the meeting of Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad stadium in the early 12:30 pm kick off. The Citizens will be hoping to narrow the gap to Arsenal, who host Leeds at 3pm on the same day. The Gunners currently sit eight points clear of the defending champions, albeit with a game more being played.

Liverpool will be looking to kickstart their push for the top four and Champions League qualification, which suffered a major blow with the loss at Bournemouth on March 11th. The Reds have a seriously tough run of fixtures in April and if they can get anything from City, it would be a significant boost in their attempts to rescue a disappointing season.

Their primary challengers for those third and fourth positions are also in action, with Manchester United travelling to Newcastle United on Sunday, while Spurs go to Everton in the Monday night football. Can Jurgen Klopp’s men get a helping hand from their local rivals?

Who is in the relegation battle?

Under Sean Dyche, Everton have steadily improved, to the point where it would be a slight shock if they got relegated. That is down to both the former Burnley manager’s impact and the form of all the surrounding teams.

Just four points separate nine sides in the bottom half, with anyone from Crystal Palace in 12th to Southampton in 20th in danger of dropping into the Championship. With just 10 games to go (11 in some cases), we could be set for one of the most thrilling relegation scraps in recent memory. Anyone for a Survival Sunday?

So, in closing, from the start of April to the final day of the season, May 28th, fans of the Premier League will hopefully witness a title race, top four battle and a relegation dogfight that will rival any other season climax in the 30 years of the league itself, and in the English top flight as a whole.