Key Takeaways Six international matches have been prevented from taking place by UEFA and FIFA.

Kosovo, who have had a football team for a little over a decade, are banned from facing three teams.

Spain and Gibraltar are also prohibited from facing off as tensions worsened following Euro 2024.

Despite what some of the most passionate football fans tell you, some things in life are bigger than the beautiful game. The sport is designed to be no more than a friendly but competitive competition which can lend itself to sporting rivalries and narratives that enhance the viewing when two teams meet.

However, when outside interference or a shift in the political landscape threatens to completely cloud a footballing spectacle, it is sometimes sensible and safer to cancel a fixture altogether. That very reason is why these six fixtures have been banned from taking place by both UEFA and FIFA.

Fixtures banned by UEFA and FIFA

Spain vs Gibraltar

Disputes over who owns Gibraltar

European Champions Spain found themselves in hot water following their first major tournament victory in over a decade this past summer for a variety of different reasons. La Roja were at risk of being punished for breaking a German law that impacted young star Lamine Yamal (due to his age), but more importantly, they were the recipients of a complaint by the Gibraltar FA to FIFA.

The history between these two nations goes back to the 18th century. Despite the island of Gibraltar sharing a border with its Spanish neighbours and once being owned by them two, England were handed control as part of the Treaty of Utrecht which brought an end to the 13-year War of the Spanish Succession. In the years since, the bordering country has attempted to seize back their power, despite two votes to reject Spanish sovereignty.

So, when midfielder Rodri took to the mic to declare that Gibraltar belonged to Spain, it understandably upset many of 'the rock's' inhabitants. It is for this political reason that the pair are not allowed to square off against one another on a football pitch.

Armenia vs Azerbaijan

Ethical and territorial conflict

A lesser known rivalry in a footballing context, but the tension between these two countries cannot be understated. The political and ethical tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan revolve around the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The conflict began in the late 1980s when the Armenian-majority region sought independence from Azerbaijan, triggering violent clashes.

After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, full-scale war erupted, resulting in Armenian control of the area. A fragile ceasefire was brokered in 1994, but hostilities resumed in 2020, with Azerbaijan reclaiming much of the territory. Not only have the two countries been prohibited from playing one another, club teams from the regions have also been prevented from being drawn against each other in other UEFA competitions. What's more, Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was unable to play for Arsenal vs Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final in 2019, due to safety fears with the game located in Azerbaijan's Baku.

Kosovo vs Serbia

Historical and ethical conflict - Kosovo independence

This entrant is the first of three that all stem from the same political issue, that being Kosovo's independence. The region sought independence from Serbia in the 1990s, leading to the Kosovo War (1998-1999) and NATO intervention. In 2008, Kosovo declared independence, but Serbia, along with some international allies, refuses to recognise it.

Despite international mediation efforts, tensions remain unresolved, with ongoing disputes over Kosovo’s borders, governance, and its recognition on the global stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kosovo's national football team is just 10 years old, having made their debut in a 0-0 draw with Haiti in 2014.

Kosovo vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bosnia support of Serbia against Kosovo

Of the countries who are supportive in their battle with Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina are one of the most recognisable to football fans, with names like Edin Dzeko and Asmir Begovic coming out of the region. Bosnia's ties to Serbia date back to the Bosnian War (1992-1995), with Serbian forces helping their allies in their battle.

In 2022, Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, the Serb entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, stated that he would never permit the country to recognize Kosovo's independence. As a result, Bosniacs remain the only people from the former Yugoslavia other than Serbians, to acknowledge the independent state.

Kosovo vs Russia

Russia support of Serbia against Kosovo

Similarly to Bosnia, Russia also fail to recognise Kosovo as its own country. In fact, Russian leaders have consistently maintained that they will not recognize Kosovo's independence, citing concerns over international law and territorial integrity. Moscow views Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence as a violation of Serbia’s sovereignty and a dangerous precedent for separatist movements globally.

President Vladimir Putin has argued that recognizing Kosovo could fuel similar claims in regions like Crimea, South Ossetia, and Abkhazia. Unsurprisingly, this means the two teams have not met in Kosovo's short footballing history.

Russia vs Ukraine

Ongoing conflict

While it is perhaps the most notable European conflict in recent times, the tensions between Ukraine and Russia are not newly founded. Russia has firmly opposed recognising Ukraine’s sovereignty over Crimea and eastern regions for several years.

After Russia annexed Crimea, it justified the move by citing a controversial referendum and historical ties, claiming to protect ethnic Russians. Russia also supported separatist movements in eastern Ukraine, further destabilizing the region. Moscow has argued that recognizing Ukraine's control over these areas would undermine Russia’s strategic interests and national security. This stance intensified with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, deepening the conflict over territorial integrity and sparking widespread international condemnation of Russia’s actions.

While this impacted the entire landscape of Eastern Europe, it also had a major impact on football too. For instance, many Ukrainian players have had to leave their teams and relocate. Clubs like Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv have had to play their home games in other countries for safety. Internationally, Russian clubs and national teams from competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and World Cup qualifiers and several support initiatives have also been put in place. Donbas Arena, which used to seat more than 52,000 fans when it was the home stadium of Shakhtar Donetsk, has also now been left in an unrecognisable state after it was abandoned due to the War in Donbas which is part of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict