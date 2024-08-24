Ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games starting in Paris, France next week, the International Paralympic Committee have decided to drop their seemingly harsh rule of not allowing Paralympians to have any Olympic rings tattoos on show.

For many years now, athletes at the Paralympics have been running a risky game if they have decided to get the famous Olympic rings tattooed on themselves. In prior events, competitors with the logo on themselves have either had to cover up the tattoo in question, or run the risk of facing a penalty from the IPC, which in some cases, can lead to disqualification.

Craig Spence, the chief brand and communications officer for the IPC, stated in an email which was sent out on Friday: “Athletes with such tattoos do not need to cover them up.” No further explanation was given from Spence.

Paralympians Will be Relieved With New Ruling

A big relief for many Paralympians, a rule which has caused problems and trouble in the past for many of the athletes. During the build-up to the Paralympic Games in Rio, British swimmer, Josef Craig, was disqualified by the IPC despite winning his heat based on the fact he had a visible Olympic rings tattoo. A spokesperson for the committee later said that “body advertising isn’t allowed” and that Craig “didn’t wear a cover and was therefore disqualified.”

This isn’t the only time this has happened either. A major advocate for the dropping of this rule, Rudy Garcia-Tolson, experienced a similar outcome while preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Games. The swimmer, who is also a five-time Paralympic medallist, was disqualified after the sharpie which he used to cover up his tattoo had washed off mid-race. Fortunately, he won an appeal and was reinstated.

Speaking on the IPC’s change of heart, Garcia-Tolson has shared why the tattoo means so much to him, stating: “Paralympic athletes have enough to worry about… having a logo on our bodies that signifies our journey, our experience as athletes — it’s important to so many of us.”

Garcia-Tolson for years had dreamt of becoming an Olympic athlete, and when he earned himself the opportunity to compete in the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, then later going onto win gold in swimming, he felt like it was mission accomplished. “For me, my journey to the Paralympics is those Olympic rings.”

Why Paralympics Are so Strict on Olympic Rings Tattoo

Paralympics & Olympics aren't actually governed by the same body

So, why have the IPC been so strict on this rule over the years? Well, they may share the same host city, and compete around the same time period, but the Olympics and Paralympics share different committees. They don’t have the same laws, same staff, and, for definite, they don’t have the same logo.

Despite what we all might think, the Paralympics has its own logo and is very different to that of the Olympic one. The logo is made up of swirls of red, blue, and green crescents, which is formerly known as ‘The Agitos,’ which is Latin for ‘I move.’

So, this answers the question, although to Paralympians the Olympic rings mean everything, understandably so, the IPC believe that this is a third-party advertisement. They believe that the Olympics and IOC are a separate entity, therefore, in the past, the tattoos were banned.

A spokesperson for IPC explained this decision back in 2016: “Displaying the Olympic rings confuses the public and impacts the understanding of the Paralympic brand, which is different to that of the Olympic one.”

Whether you think this is fair or unfair, the decision has now been reversed and all Paralympians who decide to embrace the Olympic rings can now do so without the stress of being penalised.