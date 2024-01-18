Highlights The NFL's International Player Pathway Program aims to train international prospects and expand the league's global reach.

The program includes an intensive 10-week training camp and an international combine to identify talent.

The program has seen success, with players from the pathway being signed by teams and one notable player earning a multi-million dollar contract.

In January, 22-year-old rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit announced he was leaving Gloucester and skipping the Six Nations with Wales to pursue his lifelong dream of playing in the National Football League. It's a major gamble for Rees-Zammit, simultaneously putting a very promising career on hold in its infancy, while pivoting to a sport he has never played, even semi-professionally.

But that risk is mitigated by the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, an initiative launched by the league to train up promising international prospects and expand the league's global reach.

It hasn't been easy for non-Americans to crack into the NFL, and it's only gotten harder as time has passed. Only nine members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were born outside the United States and only one since 1991, Danish kicker Morten Andersen.

The International Player Pathway is how the NFL is hoping to streamline the track to a more global league. Over its short lifespan, the IPP has started to show signs of promise.

What is the NFL's International Player Pathway?

The league created the program to help grow their global influence

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The International Player Pathway is an intensive 10-week training camp where players from outside the United States and Canada get coached up alongside league scouts.

Nearly all athletes born outside of North America don't have the benefit of being immersed in American football from an early age, being surrounded by the sport through high school and college, and living in a country where football is a cultural phenomenon. This has always left the league with an untapped global pool of talent. The International Player Pathway is an attempt by the NFL to access that pool and introduce more athletes to their sport.

The process begins with the NFL International Combine, where international talents are invited to show off their skills and attempt to win a spot on the Pathway. The International Combine closely resembles the pre-draft NFL Combine, though it has also set itself apart by becoming something of a sandbox for analytics.

New drills are introduced at the International Combine to identify skills that are more closely related to what football players actually do on the field. When the hoop drill was introduced at the 2021 NFL Combine, it had its origins in the International Combine.

The cream of the crop from the combine is then selected into the 10-week Pathway program, working out and working with NFL scouts that have an eye on adding players to their team rosters. The NFL chooses between its divisions at random to see which teams get a chance to select players from the IPP—most recently, the NFC North and AFC West were chosen.

All eligible teams are granted an extra offseason roster spot to accommodate the IPP players. When training camp ends, teams must choose whether to keep an IPP player on the 53-man roster. Finally, so that international players are given one extra shot at sticking around the league, the team can re-sign an IPP as an extra exempted practice squad player if they decide to cut them.

History of the NFL's International Player Pathway

The program was created by two British former NFLers in 2017

Since its inception in 1936, the NFL Draft has become the best known entry point to a professional sports league in the world, a three-day event that's become a year-round conversation. But the Draft has only ever really helped identify the best football prospects born in the U.S. The entire machine is built around identifying talent that grew up with football, resulting in a homogeneously American league.

In 2004, the league attempted to change all that by introducing the NFL International Development Practice Squad Program. Players born outside the U.S. and Canada were assigned to NFL practice squads and given a wealth of experience inside the system. But that program shuttered in 2009, leaving most of the rest of the world on the outside looking in at professional football.

That finally changed in 2017 when two British-born ex-NFL players, Aden Durde and Osi Umenyiora, saw that players born outside the U.S. had no clear path to the NFL. Their eventual solution was an informal series of meetings and tryouts with the top brass of various teams, trying to find matches for talented players all over the world.

This search was documented in the video series NFL Undiscovered, and things started off informally, to say the least. Some participants were discovered by submitting YouTube videos where they accomplished impressive jumps or other feats, a far cry from the meticulous standards of the NFL's talent assessment machine.

From there, the program has only expanded and solidified into a league staple. In 2023, 38 players from 13 different countries participated in the International Player Pathway. The program's size has coincided with its success on the field. Since 2016, 39 players, such as Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson, have been rostered via the International Player Pathway, including all eight selections in 2023.

Can the International Player Pathway lead Rees-Zammit to the NFL?

Rees-Zammit wouldn't be the first to find success through the IPP

The International Player Pathway's biggest success story by far is Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles. The one-time Australian rugby player is the only one from the Pathway to have been selected in the NFL Draft proper, playing in every single game this past season on a four-year, $64 million contract.

Surely Rees-Zammit has seen those numbers, which are absolutely eye-popping compared to the 225,000 pounds he was receiving from his English club, Gloucester.

Rees-Zammit has the benefit of entering a program finally finding its footing and emerging from its infancy, able to pump out more talent with each passing year. On top of that, he has raw talent in droves, with a top sprinting speed outstripping even the fastest player in the NFL.

Entering the top professional football league in the world will be a difficult task as the erstwhile rugby star attempts to make a new career for himself in the crucible of the NFL. But the league has a vested interest in nurturing global talents like Rees-Zammit. They will be sure to give him every opportunity to prove himself, if only to prove to the world that they can.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.