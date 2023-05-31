Alex Albon is now in his fourth year of F1 racing, having made his debut back in 2019 but missing out on the 2021 season.

In his career so far, he's driven various different cars for teams with different levels of expectations, and there have of course been some ups and downs along the way.

Currently at Williams, though, he seems in very good shape, driving well and getting the most from the car as the team look to close the gap to the midfield and begin the process of climbing up the pecking order.

The more experienced member of the team, compared to rookie Logan Sargeant, Albon is naturally looked to for constructive feedback on how to improve the car and what it needs to produce a quick lap time, something he has shown he is now very adept at.

Williams and Albon perhaps do not have the points on the board that they deserve after six races, but things are at least pointing in the right direction for the team, with the Thai-British driver an integral part of what they're looking to achieve.

Recently, GIVEMESPORT spoke to the Williams man, and asked him about being a de facto team leader.

"It's one of those things where you never put your hand up and say, 'I'm a team leader.' It's just that experience you get and you know what the car needs.

"I've also had the privilege to drive different cars. The Toro Rosso at the time, the Red Bull, and now the Williams, so I have a different view on what makes cars tick.

"Each car has a different DNA, but what does this car specifically this year need to work? That's when I think the teams tend to listen to you, because you know more about what you're talking about.

"Of course Logan coming in, he's new to F1 and he's a rookie. He's kind of where I was at Toro Rosso where you're kind of just learning how to drive the thing and then the feedback just naturally comes.”

Albon has certainly proven a reliable, consistently strong presence at the wheel of the Williams since he arrived at the start of last year, which begs the question as to whether he feels he is driving as well as he ever has in his career.

"When I look at myself now to when I first joined Formula One, I don't think my driving has changed that much. My speed hasn't changed a huge amount, I'm just more confident in the car, which does help.

"I think it's also that I know what I want in the car, and I know what the car needs to be quick. That's something which experience helps with, and more time in the team has helped me too because I am better at giving the feedback needed to put the car into a place which I know how to exploit to get the lap time out of it.

"When you're a rookie you come in and there's an element where you kind of copy the other side of the garage, you're just kind of trying to figure out the driving first. Generally the driving is actually not bad and most quick rookies will come in, and then they'll actually be very similar to their team-mate straightaway.

"The hard bit is when you're trying to push the envelope, experiment, and know which direction to go [with car development,] that's when the experience comes in. It's basically thinking how to make the next step - that's where that experience matters."

One fan Albon has is Dutch driver Tom Coronel. He recently claimed that, in the right car, Albon could be a future F1 world champion - which is obviously what every driver in the sport is aiming for.

Naturally, Albon is no different with him regularly reviewing his performance and any weaknesses to try and get better and better, in order to show he has exactly that capability.

"It's obviously massively positive and it's very kind of him to say. That's a very straight goal of mine.

"I'm working towards that. I look at it very closely and I still have that mission and that's where I want to be. That's who I want to be.

"Every year I look at just improving every year, just getting that experience. The speed's generally there so it’s about how do you get a car to suit yourself and to be that person that is making the car quicker and the way that you drive, you're getting the car how you want it.

"Every year I think about my weaknesses and where I need to improve. I just feel like if I keep improving I’m going to get to a point where it becomes the reality.”

Of course, Albon won't be challenging for the title this season for Williams, but time remains on his side and if he can keep building and showing all the attributes you need to help develop a car and improve it, the opportunity to challenge up at the front, with his current team or another in the future, may yet come around.

For the time being he is enjoying the challenge at Williams, though, and showing why he has become one of the most respected drivers on the grid for how he is delivering with the package available.