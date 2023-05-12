Extreme E is in Scotland this weekend and Andretti driver Catie Munnings is the only British driver set to be taking part.

The Hydro X-Prix is taking place in Dumfries and Galloway, in a coal mine that is set to be turned into a Hydro plant, producing green energy.

It's exactly what Extreme E is all about, and GIVEMESPORT spoke to Catie ahead of the weekend's racing to get her thoughts on the event and racing at home...

"It's very cool to be here in the UK and showing the other drivers the Scottish landscape, it is beautiful up here," Munnings says. "I think it's kind of a home race for a lot of the team and it's nice to have one a bit closer to home. Hopefully we'll have a good result."

The course is one of the shortest we've seen in Extreme E, but is certainly not short on dramatic elevation and difficult corners. Munnings, and the rest of the field, got an early taste of the course in practice on Friday:

"We were the first car on track in practice so we were kind of doing a bit of cleaning. It's got a bit of everything, it's quite greasy at the moment, there's a lot of steep uphill and downhill sections, and some really muddy grass, as well as a bit more grip on the gravel.

"[The short layout] means that we're able to run with a higher power system, which is cool. And obviously we do two laps, so you still feel like you're getting a decent amount of driving in. It might wrap up more quickly but it actually looks okay at the minute. It's so wet she's kind of sliding everywhere."

As mentioned, Munnings is the only driver from the UK racing in Scotland this weekend, but she's not feeling any more pressure than normal:

"[I'm feeling] only the pressure I put on myself, I haven't really thought about it. To be honest, each race is kind of a new opportunity and I think this one's no different. We're always looking for the best result that we can. Obviously it'd be lovely to have a really good result here. But that's the case at every race as well. It's pretty cool to win in South America or Greenland or wherever."

The message this weekend is clear around the Hydro X-Prix, meanwhile:

"It's all about moving to renewable energy and looking to the future with that," explains Munnings.

"You've got the perfect image of a disused coal mine here, which is going to be repurposed into a hydro plant, filling it with water and generating a lot of green energy. So I think that's a really cool example of how things can transition and what the local projects and funds are doing here is really positive."

Rounds three and four of the Extreme E championship take place this weekend in Scotland, then, and Munnings and team-mate Timmy Hansen will be gunning for glory across the weekend.

Follow all the action on ITV and with the hashtags #ExtremeE and #RaceForThePlanet.