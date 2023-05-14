Emma Gilmour is once again driving for McLaren in Extreme E this year alongside Tanner Foust, with round four of the championship taking place in Scotland this weekend.

McLaren are currently eighth in the standings in the championship, with the team in its second year in the series after a debut in 2022.

They'll know they still have every chance of being in the title conversation given the nature of the sport, though, and ahead of round four's races GIVEMESPORT spoke to Emma to talk about the championship, and the equal opportunities it gives to women racing drivers - unlike anywhere else:

It seems as though this event in Scotland has had arguably more attention than any other Extreme E race, Emma:

"Yes it's felt like that! There's been quite a lot of excitement about it now it's here in the UK. The series is just gaining a lot more traction and fans behind it now. There's a lot of excitement about it. I think there's TV coverage on mainstream media as well, which is great.

Does it feel anything like a home race for you, being from a similar nation in terms of terrain in New Zealand?

"I think UK is my second home. I spend a lot of time up here in Scotland over the COVID period so it does feel a bit like a home race until we perhaps race in New Zealand one day!

It feels like XE has really gained momentum as season three continues...

"You can see that just from the timesheets and the racing. In the first season there were a lot of teething challenges and problems with the vehicles and getting that reliability. And then from that, designing tracks that suited the cars as well.

"And I think it's always an evolution, but it definitely feels like we're heading in the right direction. I mean, it's very exciting racing, and it's very competitive racing. The whole field is super fast. It can be a bit of a lottery when the tracks are as narrow as the ones where we are this weekend."

What have you made of the course in Scotland?

"It's very difficult to pass on and a real challenge but it is actually a lot of fun to drive. It reminds me of like a big motocross track in some ways with the big climbs. I think it's probably one of the most spectacular courses in terms of being able to stand up here in the pits and look down on the sidelines and watch the action."

What did you and the McLaren team learn from your first season together as a collective in 2022?

"I think it's just the nature of the racing, you need to hit the ground running, you need to be in the right window with the car set up right from the start, because there's no time on track to be playing catch up.

"As a team, we worked very hard to work on that data, worked on getting more support from the other electric side of the racing team that we have. And I'm really calling on that extra knowledge to try and speed up the learning process when we're here."

The data shows the women drivers are getting closer and closer to the men in performance, that's surely testament to what Extreme E is all about?

"I'm so proud to be part of a series that has given women an opportunity to showcase their talents, probably as a big general statement.

"But I think most of the women on the grid still don't get the other seat time like the guys do [in other series.] You know, a lot of the guys have other quite decent championships that they're also competing in. So I think if girls are getting those other opportunities in other areas of motorsport, that'll bring even more progression."

What are your thoughts on F1 Academy?

"I don't have a lot of knowledge on it but I think anything that's shining a spotlight on getting more women into motorsport, it's got to be a good thing. The thing that I think is great about XE is we're in the same team as our male driver, and we're getting the same opportunity. So it'd be great to see more of that and other formats of motorsports."

You're eighth in the standings but we've seen anything can happen in this series, and the new double race format over a weekend is surely going to help you potentially climb the table?

"Yeah, I think we could see what happened yesterday. I mean, the championship leaders both ended up in the redemption race. So that changed the leaderboard a lot. Anything can still happen. I think it's really nice to come off a disappointment of yesterday and go straight back and have another go today. You know, that was the difficult thing in the last two seasons where you have a disappointing event and you've got to wait another couple of months to have another go at redeeming yourself. So yeah, it's really nice to be able to hit the ground running again today.

"I think the mechanics have a different opinion! It makes it a really big weekend for the team and I mean, it is a team sport. We can't do it without all the guys and girls."