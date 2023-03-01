Recently, Give Me Sport paid visit to Oracle Red Bull Racing's Esports team at Red Bull Racing's HQ in Milton Keynes.

As the reigning double world Formula 1 champions, success is strived for in everything they do and that is no different when it comes to their Esports division, with Josh Idowu part of the team for the first time last year after joining from McLaren.

We sat down with Josh to discuss how he got into sim racing, what the demands are like to be one of the best virtual drivers in the world, and how he's finding being a Red Bull team member now he's fully settled in...

So to start Josh, where did things all begin for you in terms of sim racing?

"I started playing F1 in around 2010, just on the Xbox controller. And then as the years went by, I wasn't really competitive at all until I think about 2015.

"There's a time trial mode in the F1 games and I'd be around the top 100/200 in the leader board. I just essentially wanted to get to the top of leader boards and that's how I started. Once I noticed I was improving, that's when I found out about league racing, which essentially is just online racing against other competitive people, so then I got into that and started winning at that. Then it just grew and grew and grew, until we got to the point where the F1 Esports series was announced, and I was too young at the time to do it.

"I think I was about 14/15 and you needed to be 16, I think. So I just bought myself my wheel, and then kept improving on that until the point where I was picked up by an F1 team."

Talk us through the switch from the Xbox controller to the wheel and pedals set-up, was it difficult at first?

"It was around about when the F1 Esports series was announced because in the rules it was wheel only basically. So at that point I was like, 'if I want to do this, then I'm gonna need to switch at some point.' So that's when I got rid of the controller and switched to the wheel obviously, and I was terrible at first but I got used to it fairly quickly."

Was there a specific moment where you thought, 'I'm pretty good at this'?

"So when I first switched to the wheel from the controller within maybe a week or so, I got my first world wheel record. It was at Spa, I'm on the wheel after a week or so and I thought to get a world record was quite impressive. So that's really what got me thinking, 'wow, okay, if I keep going, I think I can really be good at this.'"

What does it actually take to be as good as you and your F1 Esports competitors?

"It is always a boring answer but it's always been about the practice. I wouldn't say I wasn't focused on school [when I was there,] but I was kind of just like getting through the day, going into school, and then coming home, going straight on to the wheel and practicing.

"I was using the time trial mode to just pretty much improve my speed, my pace, and I continued to do league racing against other top players. Of course, when I switched to the wheel performances took a little bit of a dip at the start, but you kind of just start to get it over time. And also I just turned all the assists off straight away and threw myself into the deep end, because eventually you do get used to it.

"You stick at it, and I think a lot of people don't have the patience to stick at it."

You were at McLaren previously before joining Red Bull, how have you found that change?

"Being at McLaren was good. Sometimes I'd be invited down to their headquarters at the MTC and I got to do some content stuff for them. So in that regard, both Red Bull and McLaren are good. They try and get us involved in media stuff and content, etc.

"But the difference I really found was I guess the structure of the two teams. For example with Red Bull, we were put in a boot camp. All of us drivers in one place, practicing every day, hotels provided to us right next to the factory. So they really just give us that environment to focus on the competition.

"But in terms of McLaren, we were racing from home, so a little bit more freedom, which can be a good thing, but for me, it meant a lack of focus. I think that's combined with the fact that it was a rookie season I had for McLaren. That's why I would say that the boot camp and stuff was a big reason as to why I did so well last season for Red Bull."

How do you find managing the work/home-life balance?

"I live just outside of Newport now so for media days I would just drive up [to Red Bull Racing's Milton Keynes HQ] for about three hours the night before and then Red Bull provide a hotel for us. For boot camps, I drive up and then we'd spend two weeks in a hotel, which Red Bull cover, pretty close to the factory every day.

"We just come in and practice but it's not something I can just easily come into the factory and do."

It shows the sort of effort you guys put in to compete at this level, how many hours would you say you practice a day?

"So during boot camp it differs between people and when we'd wake up but generally we aim to be starting practice between 9 and 10. We do about three hours and then take a lunch break, then another three hours before a dinner break. And then some of us will do another two or three hours later.

"It is quite intense but it has to be done because even with the amount of practice that we all do in Red Bull and AlphaTauri we can still get beat. You know that your competitors are practicing lots too and if you don't put enough effort in you will under perform. If you want to win you have to be ruthless."

Is there a lot of physical training you have to do as well to keep sharp?

"We actually don't have to unless you run super high strength settings on the wheel. It's not too physical but in boot camp after every evening I'd be in the gym and I still go to the gym now at home. But it's not required, it's not too physical."

Looking ahead to the rest of this year what are your hopes and plans?

"There's not much, I've got quite a decent break so I'm just doing content and stuff like that. And then the new F1 game will come out and I'll be straight on that eight hours a day!"

Finally, Josh, do you have any plans on having a go at racing in real life?

"Being realistic, it's not likely that you'll get real life opportunities [from this.] Personally, for me, I've kind of accepted the fact that that sim racing is probably not going to lead into real racing for me, which I'm fine with as long as Esports continues to grow.

"If I can continue being an Esports driver for as long as possible, I'm happy with that."