In the second part of an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Mark Viduka recalls his journey from Australia to the Premier League and how difficult it is for players to adapt to life in England. The Australian striker began life on Britain's shores at Celtic at 24, following a three-year stint in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb. Viduka's time in the Scottish Premiership didn't get off to the best of starts. The striker returned to Australia four days later, with Celtic claiming he had quit the club, citing stress as the reason for his swift departure.

Eventually, Viduka donned the Celtic shirt. The deal was fully ratified in January 1999, a month after the striker decided to leave the club without kicking a ball. The hesitant start was soon forgotten as Viduka was voted the Scottish Player of the Year during his first full season with the club in 1999/2000, scoring 27 goals. His stay in Scotland was short as Leeds United and the bright lights of the Premier League came calling, a dream move for Viduka, who had watched English football as a child and idolised Kevin Keegan, one of the greatest British players of all time.

Mark Viduka's Career Stats Years Team Appearances Goals 1993–1995 Melbourne Knights 48 40 1995–1998 Dinamo Zagreb 19 5 1998–2000 Celtic 38 31 2000–2004 Leeds United 165 71 2004–2007 Middlesbrough 101 42 2007–2009 Newcastle United 40 7 1994–2007 Australia 43 11 Total 454 207

From Melbourne Knights to the Premier League

Viduka's journey to the Premier League was far from easy. The striker reflects on how difficult it is for some players to adapt to life in England:

I left home at 16. For Australians, it's a pretty hard path to get to the top. Firstly, you're born on the other side of the world and nobody really takes notice (of Australian football). To get from one step to another takes a long time. It took me a while. I was in Croatia for three and a half years before anybody in the UK noticed me. I was captain of the under-21 team in the Qatar Youth World Cup. There were a lot of games and a lot of training sessions before anybody even noticed me as a player.

The former Leeds United forward had some words of advice for Newcastle United youngster, and Australian international, Garang Kuol, who made the journey from the other side of the world to join the Magpies in 2022 and has had two difficult loan spells since:

I don't really know what his path was in Australia, as in where he started. But one thing I can say is, that coming from Australia and trying to assert yourself as a player is not an easy thing. If you're coming to the Premier League, not just from Australia but anywhere around the world, even big-name players need time to acclimatise to the Premier League and their surroundings. It takes time for you to just feel settled, especially if you've got kids. It's not easy, there's always a period where you have to allow somebody to settle down and not expect too much straight away for someone coming from a completely different environment because I've done that many times, and it's not an easy thing to do.

Viduka's route to the Premier League wasn't a familiar one. His life after football is just as unusual. The majority of players stay in the game, whether it's in punditry, management or coaching, Viduka chose another path entirely, removing himself completely from the world of football. He is now the owner of a coffee shop in Zagreb, Croatia. Viduka spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about his decision to leave the football world behind him:

I enjoyed every minute of playing football because that was my passion. That was what I loved doing. I dreamed of it early in my life, but it takes its toll on you, after so many years playing and being emersed in that world, it takes its toll. Some people love being in the limelight, but that isn't me. I was actually sailing here in Croatia the other week. I like being able to do stuff like that.

The highest-scoring Australian in Premier League history, boasting an unrivalled 92 goals, was not always so unimpressed with the world of football. Viduka explained how he was worn down by the unrelenting media scrutiny:

Growing up as a footballer, I was a purist. I loved football. I was a shy kid and didn't really get involved too much (outside of football). I just liked people who appreciated what I did on the field. I wasn't really prepared for all the other stuff, like the media attention and all those kinds of things. The first few years, all that stuff was great, but after that, I just wasn't comfortable with a lot of that stuff. I just loved playing football. After 20 years of doing that at the highest level and all the sacrifices you make... Football is a catch-22, there's the really nice part about it (playing) and then there's all the attention, and I wasn't really comfortable with all of that. I just wanted to get back to a little bit of normality.

Viduka decided to take himself away from the spotlight and enjoy a sense of normality that few football players get to have. Modern-day players are arguably more prepared to deal with media attention and being in the spotlight for the majority of their lives. Viduka, like many other players of his generation, was not prepared for what comes with playing the sport they love. Some adapt well to the world of football and everything that comes with it, while others find it difficult to adjust.

From Melbourne to the Premier League via Croatia and Scotland, Viduka was part of the famous Leeds United side that reached the Champions League semi-finals during the 2000/01 season and captained Australia during the 2006 FIFA World Cup. The attention may have taken its toll on the striker. However, he is now enjoying a relatively normal life in Croatia, and that shows no sign of changing any time soon.