Nyck de Vries had to bide his time to get into F1 and, now he's finally in his first full-time season, he has been left under no illusions about the ruthless nature of being a driver in the championship.

There has been considerable speculation over the Dutchman's future in F1 already this campaign, one that is only six races old after the Monaco GP weekend, with himself admitting to the press ahead of the latest round of the championship last Thursday that he has made too many mistakes at the wheel of the AlphaTauri.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been critical of him, whilst Yuki Tsunoda in the other car is getting the very most from the package, and so De Vries is very much under scrutiny - though he had a solid drive to 12th this Sunday just gone to at least steady the ship.

Pressure and doubt is not anything new to De Vries, though, with him being one of the oldest rookies in the sport for some time, after his one race cameo last year for Williams in Monza set him on course to a full-time drive in 2023 for Red Bull's sister outfit.

GIVEMESPORT spoke to him exclusively recently to discuss being a nearly man for much of his career in terms of breaking into F1.

"[In your career] you're basically kind of riding a road and sometimes the GPS takes you off the main road, and then you kind of find your way back," says De Vries, as he reflects on a path to F1 that saw him win titles in F2, Formula E, and be on the books of the likes of Mercedes.

"There's not one line and one highway to your ultimate goal and dream and sometimes it leads you so far away from the main track that you think well, there's no way I'm coming back, I'll have to stick on this road. Those thoughts have happened many times.

"But somehow it always got back on track a little bit and that's how I was - just kind of riding the journey. Sometimes the future would look better than at other times and there were certainly many times I thought it would never happen at all."

Seeming so close to your F1 dream and then falling away from it time and again must have been taxing for the Dutchman, especially as he admits there were times when he thought he'd never get there.

He reveals, though, that throughout that period of waiting for his F1 shot he remained positive - with him enjoying his time in other championships.

"I was always trying to look at the positives and I was actually genuinely very happy with what I was doing outside Formula One. I think being happy and enjoying what you do just really helps.

"When I had rejections, it obviously was always a disappointment but I always managed to pull myself up because I knew what I was doing was great. And equally [a rejection] wasn't meaning the end of the dream. I knew it was a rejection [each time], but I didn't give up because it's not over till it's over."

Eventually, De Vries did get an opportunity to show what he could do and he seized it with both hands. A twist of fate saw Alex Albon unable to partake in the Italian Grand Prix last year thanks to appendicitis and De Vries, due to undertake off-track duties that weekend, was thrust into the driving spotlight - with him scoring points and beating temporary team-mate Nicholas Latifi.

It was impressive how he delivered at such short notice, and also how he dealt with surely knowing it was a big opportunity - one that maybe, just maybe, would open the door to something greater in F1.

"Yes [there was pressure] but the feeling of joy was more dominant," De Vries says looking back at that weekend.

"The joy of the moment and being grateful and appreciative you're getting to live that moment you've been dreaming of your whole life, was bigger than the realisation that it was my opportunity to earn my place here and probably that was very helpful.

"But equally I really want to acknowledge that the kind of luck we had during that weekend, and clearly all the stars were aligned for me."

It's been quite the up and down ride for De Vries to get to this stage and now he's here he'll obviously be fighting with all he has got to stick around.

F1 is where he wants to be, and understandably so, but the Dutchman has shown he is adept in other series such as endurance racing and FE.

Indeed, when the time comes where he does leave F1 - and he'll of course want that to not be for a while given how long he's waited for this chance - the former discipline seems to be something he'd like to return to.

"I did a few Le Mans races in LMP2. Obviously fulfilling my dream [in F1] was my biggest dream, but I definitely have unfinished business there - I haven't had the chance yet to fight for Le Mans victory. That is something high on my list, which I would like to go and fight for in the future. I generally like endurance racing, I'm still continuing to watch it and I have a lot of friends who are in it.

"I just love racing. I'm living in the present but F1 is certainly the pinnacle of our sport, and this is where I really want to be.

"I'll take it a step at a time. The future will kind of lead my way."

That last line from our chat with Nyck rather sums things up nicely for where he's been, where he is, and where he is going.

He knows better than most that sometimes you just have to enjoy the journey and not worry too much about where it's taking you - it's a mindset that has worked for him so far and could well be crucial as he looks kick on in his debut season of F1.