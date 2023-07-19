Earlier this year, the Hansen Motorsport team released their 2022 sustainability report, revealing that they had become the first rallycross team to reach carbon neutral - a huge step for them as a small family run business but also the next big step in World Rallycross after it went electric last year.

Sustainability has become crucial in the world of motorsport, as each discipline looks to play their part in helping the environmental picture, and the Hansens and WRX are certainly setting a good example with their work.

This in mind, GIVEMESPORT spoke to Susann and Kevin Hansen about their achievements, their aims for the future, and the environmental state of play...

How proud are you of what you have achieved as a family and motorsport team?

SH: "I'm very proud that not only we have achieved what we have but when you have people wanting to do it within your team it's a next step and that is what I'm especially proud of. Now people can come and say, 'maybe we could change this for this, or we could maybe improve here or say look, this isn't working.' That's what I'm most happy about."

KH: "Incredibly proud. We are a small team with big ambitions. We want to win every race we can and the race for the planet is the most important one we face. It's been really important since day one that we have been true to ourselves, and that's why we've implemented our strategies that we believe in.

"I think we have created a great base and to reach carbon neutral already is really incredible. I don't think we believed we would reach that so soon. But our next goal, to reach net zero, is the real important one. We're very happy to offset for the moment and reach carbon neutral but the real challenge is net zero."

How hard has the work been to get to this point?

SH: "The administration and the paperwork of it is massive. And I can understand why you hesitate to do things like this with different certifications, because sometimes the administrations takes more time than I think is necessary.

"But at the same time being a small company, when we grow, when we get more people, and we go to different areas, we have a system in place. I can understand why the paperwork is needed, because it takes some time to understand how things should flow, how you report, how you manage problems that have occurred. But a small company as us the paperwork was massive, but we've done it and now we are on the other side."

KH: "It's been a really big challenge. It's been incredible amounts of work, because we don't outsource anything that we do, we do everything in house. I mean, we're not a big company, so it's been my mother and one of our workers that has been really flat out on doing all the calculations, the analyses, the recordings of all the emissions.

"It's been a really tough task to really master but like we said, we love winning, and this is the race that we really need to win. We're just really excited to do what we believe in and what we think is best and also, it's so heartwarming to get so many compliments on our work."

What are your aims for the future?

SH: "We have different goals on different levels. So if you see the bigger picture and then go down to each individual, on the bigger picture, we hope that the promoter, and the different stakeholders in the championship are also having the same vision. There are lots of things which you can do on the bigger scale like how to manage the race calendar, how to be more efficient, how we travel, how we transport things, how we transport people.

"And then if we go further down to the team, for example, when we travel, we try to do it as good as possible. So sometimes we don't take the trucks and buses back to Sweden, we leave them there. And either we stay in place and maintain and go to the next race, or we have to go back and forward with more vehicles, sometimes we also fly them, but only if it's worth it.

"And then further down, we need to remember to sort our waste properly. Habits are the worst enemies we have so trying to break habits, around how we purchase food, how we throw away food, minimise the waste we have there. But also with clothes, we're looking into having teamwear that we can use several years. Then we'll also look into putting solar panels in the workshop, although we have 100% renewable electricity everywhere, that can still help.

"There are so many things we can continue on our strive for a better environment but it's also about education. When you explain things, this has to come both from the government and the people working with education. When it comes to the environment it is not only about acting, but also education, and education of the environment."

KH: "We have our base slogan: reduce, reuse, and recycle, which is quite simple. We want to reduce as much as we can. We don't buy too many things and really keep that to a minimum, because that's the first part of the chain, then we want to reuse as much of that things as possible. And then obviously, at the end of that is recycling, and that's our base philosophy every day, in everyday life.

"But also the next step is to try and reach net zero by 2040. It's really important that we take those emissions and try to get rid of those. It is a tricky one, because that's a big task for all the world trying to reduce the emissions of transporting, which is including our trucks, but by 2025, we really hope that we can run HVO, which is a sustainable and renewable fuel."

Is there one best route for motorsport to follow to be more sustainable?

SH: "For me, [electric] was the only option [WRX] had. I think it is a very, very good solution. But we can still be better. My wish is that we would come to a race and we take energy from where we are. The good thing with rallycross is we don't take up a lot of land, while other disciplines in motorsport can affect huge part of the land and society.

"Maybe in the not too distant future you can also do long distances with electric cars but for the moment, I feel that this is the best way to go. And now having done it for the second year in rallycross the good thing is that we realised before we signed up we said if we're going to do electric why are we? Why should we do that? I mean, we know combustion engines inside out, why should we take a step into the unknown? We felt we want to look the future in the eyes and say, 'I did something.' Going into rallycross electric was scary and challenging but we also felt if we're going to go electric, we're doing it for the right reasons."

KH: "I love racing electric. That's the only source of power I race with and comparing it to the petrol cars, you have so much direct power, you can be so much more accurate with all the things that you do on track with electric that you never had before in the petrol car. With petrol it got very, very hot in the cockpit because the turbo was next to us so it was not super good for your health in general.

"Electric use makes a lot of sense for our type of sport. It's so fun. It's so quick. It's so precise. And also it's really fun because there are so many things to learn still. It's super interesting and super fun to work with."