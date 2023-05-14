Tanner Foust is once again driving for McLaren in Extreme E this year alongside Emma Gilmour, with round four of the championship taking place in Scotland this weekend.

The American actually lived in Scotland between the ages of 9 and 13 and so, in some ways, this is a home race for him, and it's certainly provided a typically Scottish welcome with pretty much every weather you can imagine.

Indeed, there's been huge interest in the championship this weekend with it on UK soil and that's where we kicked off our interview with Tanner:

"It's a lot easier for a lot of the UK media to get here," he told GIVEMESPORT. "And it's the first time in Scotland. So anytime there's a new track or a new country, it does seem like we get a lot of media interest."

"The series is getting some traction, and I think the broadcast quality is good, and the show is good. So it's nice to see the series getting some attention kind of in the racing world. I get asked more questions about it from my racing fans now than I did a year ago, for sure. I think there's some good momentum with Extreme E right now.

XE is in its third year and seems to be heading the right way...

"Into the third year, you would hope that it's moving and continuing in the right direction. It's tough because as you go through years in a spec series where all the cars are the same essentially, some of the issues that are car related get sorted out and the teams inevitably get more competitive.

"The driver line-up, both male and female is so incredibly competitive now compared to the first season, that it puts more pressure on the series to keep things fair and on a competitive level, not just on a 'let's showcase our new series' level. I think it's a lot of pressure on the organisers, it's certainly a lot of pressure on the teams. Having a team like McLaren, with all of its engineering background, all the personnel, all the resources, puts a lot of pressure on the drivers. So I can only imagine how much all these teams are pushing the organisers to keep it competitive."

Can you see the event in Scotland being something that becomes a regular fixture on the calendar?

"I think the event in Scotland's been super popular, I think it's a cool location. It's a beautiful country, it has some environmental issues that you don't hear about that often that are nice to talk about. And I think it's convenient for a lot of the organisers, not necessarily the guys who live in Los Angeles, but certainly a lot of the teams and organisers are UK based.

"But I also think the weather has, even though it's well known to be tricky in Scotland, still caught everybody by surprise, in terms how quickly it changes. I think we've had, if you've counted how many minutes of sunshine we've had in the last week, it's been a lot, but on the rainiest days, it's been sunny at least once every 15 minutes. It's just insane to deal with and that's part of it, everybody is dealing with adversity here."

We've seen the course in the wet and the dry, how has that changed the dynamic of it?

"This course more than any is so different wet to dry. In the wet, it's this almost slippery clay which is worse than ice to drive on. It fills the tyres with mud, it turns them into racing slick, and there's almost nothing you can do except create wheel spin. In the dry it's very fast, very rough, and a super dynamic track."

What lessons have McLaren learned as a team from their first year in XE in 2022?

"We thought we learned a lot of lessons but apparently none of them have applied! It's honestly almost a new season every event it feels like, but some of the lessons have been around how to utilise the resources that McLaren has now that Extreme E and Formula E are together in McLaren electric racing - we're able to utilise some data crunching from the additional personnel on the Formula E side.

"That's been valuable. Sometimes if you're in the dust or in the mud of a car in front of you, all that data goes out the window. I don't think the Formula E engineers understand that! But it's still good to have the data available, because it does apply quite a lot. The format has changed this year for qualifying. So everybody's a bit on their heels for that, but we want to carry some of the momentum that we finished last year with. And we haven't had anything fall our way. But we're pushing hard to make our own luck now. And that's just what you have to do in this series.

The format has changed to have two races in a weekend, how have you found that?

"Yeah, I mean, in race one here in Scotland, we had basically a clump of mud blocks in the windscreen washer. And there's nothing you could possibly control with that and it took us out of the event, essentially. And you hate to walk away with that being the whole weekend. So it's nice to have Sunday to come back and try to make amends.

"Also, getting twice the number of races without taking more than an extra day a week is great. I love that the championship is just five weekends. I think we pack a lot of action in those five weekends. But on the other hand, you do need to save the car at the first event in order to have something left over for Sunday. We've had to do a rebuild overnight and it's not nice for the team and it's also very difficult, especially with the limited parts that are carried by the supplier."

You're currently eighth in the championship, how do you see the rest of the year needing to go?

"Ultimately, we need to be in the final, which is the top five cars every weekend essentially from here on out. We're not in a place that we want to be in the championship. I think our pace deserves a lot better results, but the results are all the matter.

"We need to try to be opportunistic when some luck falls our way and hopefully let the water roll off our backs when it doesn't, to form some consistency, because this is the most inconsistent series in the world. I think if you talk to any team here, they feel like a lot of it is out of their control. But the things that are in your control you just have to maximise."