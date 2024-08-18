Highlights Inverted full-backs have been popularised by Pep Guardiola but have roots in Johan Cruyff's tactics.

The role requires tactical awareness, technical ability and extreme flexibility from defenders.

Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have successfully used inverted full-backs to enhance creativity without sacrificing defensive stability.

Football has significantly changed in recent years. Since Pep Guardiola joined the Premier League back in 2016, the English top flight has seen a revolution in tactics and formations.

One of the new terms that has become popularised is the 'inverted full-back'. This transformative tactic, which sees defenders step into central midfield rather than bomb down the flanks when their team has possession, is now used by a large percentage of Premier League clubs. Given that two members of Guardiola's former coaching staff have moved on to manager or head coach roles at 'Big Six' teams, this is perhaps no surprise.

The inverted full-back has its roots much further back than Guardiola, though. Like a lot of tactical patterns in football, the scheme was first devised by the legendary Johan Cruyff during his time at Barcelona in the early 1990s. Here is everything you need to know about the role, with examples of players who have been successful in occupying it.

Where the Term 'Inverted Full-Back' Comes From

Another innovation by Johan Cruyff

Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, full-backs were often deployed as the deepest players in a 2-3-5 formation. As tactics evolved, the back four became a popular system where full-backs played as wide defenders on either side of the two centre-backs. In the middle of the 20th century, teams began opting for a 4-4-2 or 4-2-4 formation, which focused on creating width through the wingers, while the full-backs were predominantly asked to provide defensive cover. Brazil's 1958 World Cup winners offered the first example of attacking full-backs, as the likes of Nilton Santos and Djalma Santos hared forward while holding their positions out wide in a 4-2-4 shape.

In more recent times, 4-3-3 has become increasingly popular, which also relies on full-backs being a critical part of a team's attacking output. This is because this system lacks natural attacking width from the narrow wingers and midfielders, meaning the full-backs are encouraged to push up the pitch. Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold - the two defenders with the most assists in Premier League history - perfected this approach at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

During Cruyff's time at Barcelona in the early 1990s, he also played a variation of 4-3-3, which was often converted into a 3-4-3, as one of the full-backs came inside to play as a central midfielder when the team had possession. During his illustrious playing career, the Dutch icon was part of the Ajax and Netherlands teams that created 'Total Football', a high-pressing style defined by dizzying player rotations. Cruyff could pop up on the left wing or at right back, often in the same passage of play. It was only natural that he would encourage this positional freedom in his managerial career.

Barcelona's wandering defenders were the first inverted full-backs in an elite side. Now, the role has seen a renaissance, especially in the Premier League, following the successful use of the tactic by Guardiola, who was shifted out of Barcelona's academy and into the first team by Cruyff in 1990.

Responsibilities and Examples of Inverted Full-Backs

The Premier League is stuffed with elite experts

Inverted full-backs provide an extra body in the middle of the pitch for possession-based teams, especially when playing against low blocks. Tactical awareness and composure when on the ball are important skills. Not only is technical ability essential to play this position, but defensively, inverted full-backs must be aware of their surroundings to cover the spaces left by the midfielders who have been deployed in much higher roles. In short, this tactic allows talented full-backs to play in a more advanced role to increase a team's creativity without losing any defensive stability.

Given the demands placed on inverted full-backs, it is a specialist role that requires a flexible player with significant ability. During Guardiola's time at Bayern Munich, he used a 2-3-5 formation in possession, with Philipp Lahm inverting to join the two central midfielders in the build-up. This allowed the opposite full-back, David Alaba, to push high and wide, while the two centre-backs formed the last line of defence.

When the deep-lying midfielder (often Toni Kroos) dropped back into the defensive line, Alaba would also invert alongside Lahm to create a 3-2-5, forming a double pivot in the midfield of two full-backs. Guardiola has used variations of these two systems at Manchester City, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo prominently used as the inverted full-backs to create a numerical advantage during the build-up phase in possession, but also when they are trying to stop opposition counter-attacks.

Klopp used a similar system in the later stages of his Liverpool career. The revered German manager inverted Alexander-Arnold to form a midfield three in possession in front of the two central defenders. This helped maximise Alexander-Arnold's world-class passing range and ensure that Liverpool asserted their dominance over their opponents with constant pressure. Mikel Arteta, who credits Cruyff for sparking his love of football, has also used the inverted full-back system with Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the last couple of seasons to great effect.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Coaches Voice.