There has been major controversy at the FISU 2023 World University Games this week.

The multi-sport event sees university students from across the globe showcasing their athletic talents.

This year's event is being held in Chengdu, China, and is running from July 28 to August 8.

Nasro Abukar Ali was selected to represent Somalia in the women's 100m at the games.

The 20-year-old has gone viral for her performance in the 100m heats.

It was clear from the outset that Ali was not at the same level as her competitors.

As soon as the gun sounded the Somalia youngster was left trailing and she soon disappeared out of shot altogether.

The race was won by Gabriela Silva Mourao, who crossed the finishing line in a time of 11.58 seconds.

Ali skipped over the finishing line some 10 seconds later. She completed the distance in a time of 21.81 seconds.

In total, 50 athletes competed across the seven women's 100m heats. The second-slowest time was 13.64, which was just over eight seconds quicker than Ali's effort.

Footage of the race has gone viral on Twitter. A video posted by user @EGaraad_ has attracted over 32 million views, 22k retweets and 33k 'likes' at the time of writing. View it below...

VIDEO: Somali representative runs 100m in 21.81 seconds at FISU 2023 World University Games

Who is Nasro Abukar Ali?

Many have questioned why Ali was allowed to compete.

According to the Mirror, it has since been claimed that Ali is the niece of the Somalia Athletics Federation's senior vice-president Dr. Khadija Aden Dahir.

It has been claimed that Dahir congratulated her niece on being selected for the University Games in a post on Facebook.

Investigation launched after Somali representative runs 100m in 21.81 seconds at FISU 2023 World University Games

Somalia's Ministry of Sports Minister, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, has pledged to investigate why Ali was allowed to participate in the games.

Freelance journalist Hassan Istiila wrote on Twitter: "Somalia's Ministry of Sports has pledged to investigate the selection process that led to an underprepared athlete representing Somalia at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China.

"The controversy centers around Nasra Abukar, a 20-year-old with limited running experience, who finished last in the 100-meter race, provoking criticism, particularly from Somalis worldwide.

"Somalia's Ministry of Sports Minister Mohamed Barre pledged to hold those responsible for what he termed as the 'misrepresentation and embarrassment' of the country.

"The controversy intensified amid allegations of favouritism involving Abukar's potential familial connection to Khadija Aden Dahir, the Chairperson of the Somali Athletics Federation."

How are Somalia faring at the FISU 2023 World University Games?

Ali is one of just two Somalian athletes listed as competing in this year's event.

Hassan Ali Idow, the other Somalian competitor, fared much better than Ali in his race.

The middle distance runner finished fourth in his 1,500m heat and has advanced to the final, which will take place on Thursday 4th August.

At the time of writing, China are comfortably leading the medal table. They have won 60 medals in total including 36 gold medals.

South Korea and Japan are second and third having picked up 16 and 14 gold medals respectively.