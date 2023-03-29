England’s latest cricketing star Harry Brook has been tipped for major success in his debut season in the IPL. Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes he could even go on to become the Player of the Tournament.

So far, the youngster has burst onto the big stage and blossomed, thriving under the intense pressure of international sport.

If he can translate his current form into the pressure cooker of the IPL, then he certainly will be up there come the end of the tournament. Not only that, his side, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping he can score a plethora of runs, leading them to glory.

Harry Brook to debut in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad

During his 21-game T20 career to date, Brook has played in England’s T20 Blast, the PSL and also the Big Bash in Australia.

He managed to make a century while playing in the Pakistan Super League, his highest score in the format to date. Across all three competitions, he has an average of just under 27 at a strike rate of 145.42.

If he can carry on improving like he is, then it’ll be hard to argue against him being one of the stand out performers in the 2023 edition of the IPL. SRH will certainly be hoping so, as will the England selectors.

Steve Harmison believes Harry Brook could win Player of the Tournament in the 2023 IPL

In association with OnlineCricketBetting, former England bowler Steve Harmison has claimed: “I think he might start with an orange cap as well. I think Harry Brooke is going to be the best player. I think he could get Player of the Tournament.

“When you're on a wave like he's on, things just seem to fall into place. Sometimes they sort of nosedive and dive-bomb, but I don't see it with Harry. For me, I think he might start with an orange cap because he's in an orange kit.

“I’ve got a funny feeling if he's around for the whole series. The Sunrisers, I think they've done some decent business. I think they've got some decent business over the line. I think Brooke could be the icing on the cake for them and I think he might just score the runs.”

Harry Brook to make IPL debut

The IPL is an intense competition given the size of the beast, it certainly can help make or break a player. Brook has dealt with everything thrown at him so far, and Harmison certainly thinks he’ll thrive.

Only time will tell for Brook in the IPL, but the 70-game league phase gets underway on Friday March 31 when Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings.

SRH and Brook kick their campaign off in game four when they take on Jos Buttler and Joe Root’s Rajasthan Royals on Sunday April 2.