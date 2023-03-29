Joe Root will make his IPL debut in 2023 as he joins up with Rajasthan Royals for the campaign. He’ll be with England’s white ball captain, Jos ‘The Boss’ Buttler who will help the former Test captain settle into life in India.

Steve Harmison, in association with OnlineCricketBetting has discussed Root’s decision to play in the competition for the first time after always putting England first when he was the skipper.

Since his heroics of 2016, Root has found it hard to get back into the T20 side. However, Harmison believes he is the best ‘multi-format’ player in the country and he will be able to force his way back into the team with his performances.

With the IPL season not underway just yet, we’re unsure as to what Root’s role for The Royals will be. He may be a regular starter and prove to be shrewd business, or he’ll have to force himself into the team.

In the end, his experience in the tournament helped RR secure his services for a lakh, which roughly translates to around £88,000.

Given his responsibilities with England, IPL fans haven’t been able to watch him in the competition unlike Eoin Morgan who captained Kolkata Knight Riders and England before his retirement.

Steve Harmison discusses Joe Root’s IPL debut

When discussing Root’s future in the white ball sides for England, Harmison claimed: “Yeah, Joe wants to play for England in every game. Joe, for me is still our best multi-format player. We've got to be thankful that Joe hasn't played any IPL because he's done it for a purely unselfish point of view that he's put England first.

“The England captain putting them first. I think there was a lot of pressure on your shoulders when he was captain and now that they've been sort of released. I think he's going to enjoy the rest of his days as a lieutenant under Ben and then, you know, try and forge his way into the white ball team just by levels of performance.

“I really do think they've got snip, Rajasthan [Royals] have got a snip, because hopefully he plays and when he does play, I think he'll show what I've known for an eternity that he's still one of our best white ball players and hopefully on this big stage, he’ll prove it.”

Root may not have played T20 to the same standard as he has in years previous, with the IPL a cut above the English domestic tournament. However, Root has proven in the past he is a force to be reckoned with in the format.

Picking up such a high quality player so cheap is some seriously shrewd business from the pink and blue outfit, but we’re not sure how often he will play.

With restrictions on the amount of overseas players in a playing 11, Root’s chances may be limited, although it appears Harmison believes he’ll force his way into their plans and therefore England’s.