Ipswich Town Beat Southampton to Man City Striker Liam Delap

Highlights Ipswich Town have already signed Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea, and have continued their shopping spree to sign Liam Delap from Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

Delap's proposed transfer fee is a ten-figure sum, and he'll join after a loan spell at Hull City.

Southampton also pursued Delap, but he chose Ipswich as his next move.

Ipswich Town's spending spree in the Premier League is set to continue after they confirmed the signing of Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea, with the Tractor Boys having reportedly reached an agreement with Liam Delap of Manchester City - and the deal has been made even sweeter by beating fellow promoted side Southampton to his signature in the process.

It has been 22 years since Ipswich Town were last in the Premier League, having suffered relegation in their second season in the top-flight, despite finishing fifth and securing Europa League football the season prior. Fans are jubilant over a miraculous promotion back to the big time, and having come into the league on the back of some superb form under Kieran McKenna, the Suffolk-based side are making sure they spend big in a bid to remain in the Premier League. And Liam Delap could be their next big purchase, according to reports - with the club reaching an agreement with Manchester City for his signature.

Ipswich Reach Man City Agreement for Liam Delap

The young striker is set to join the promoted side for a ten-figure fee

The report from the Athletic states that Ipswich have reached an agreement with City to sign youngster Delap after his loan spell at Hull City last season. The Tractor Boys have already spent big this summer by landing Hutchinson from Chelsea in a deal worth £22million, and despite currently being in the midst of a double deal to sign Hull City duo Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene, they're set to spend big once again with a move for Delap.

A fee of £15million, rising to £20million with add-ons, has been agreed with the Premier League champions with Delap set to undergo his medical at Portman Road on Wednesday. Personal terms aren't thought to be an issue between Delap and Ipswich, with the Suffolk-based side having come into huge money following their promotion.

Liam Delap's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Goals 8 =4th Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 6.81 4th

Interestingly, the Athletic further states that Southampton had also struck a similar agreement with City for a deal that would have taken Delap to the south coast, but the striker has turned down the Saints in favour of a move to join McKenna's young, hungry squad.

The Saints have Adam Armstrong in their ranks, and despite Che Adams currently being in no man's land with his future still to be decided after his contract ran out at the end of June, Ipswich have less firepower in their squad after Kieffer Moore's loan spell came to an end.

Ipswich Town Need a Proven Premier League Striker

The Tractor Boys have a young squad and need experienced signings

Ipswich currently boast Freddie Ladapo, Ali Al-Hamadi and George Hirst as the out-and-out strikers in their ranks - but none have Premier League experience or even good records in the Championship by all means.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap featured in six games for Manchester City, scoring once with a goal against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

Ladapo has just 11 Championship goals in 59 games and is thought to be seeking a transfer, Al-Hamadi only has half a year of second-tier experience and will look to be the Tractor Boys' wildcard, whilst Hirst only made two top-flight appearances for Leicester City back in 2019-20, and doesn't have a brilliant Championship record himself with just 7 goals in 66 games at second-tier level.

Whilst Delap will offer some form of potential and growth, he doesn't have a great record in the third-tier himself and as a result, the Suffolk club should look to signing an experienced striker.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-07-24.