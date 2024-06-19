Highlights Ipswich Town's £21m bid for Fotis Ioannidis was reportedly rejected by Panathinaikos.

The Tractor Boys are targeting a new forward signing ahead of their Premier League return.

Ipswitch are keen to bring back promotion star Omari Hutchinson on a permanent deal.

Panathinaikos have reportedly rejected Ipswich Town’s bid to sign striker Fotis Ioannidis, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.

The Tractor Boys have unsuccessfully presented an offer worth £21million for the centre-forward, who is coming off an exceptional season in the Greek Super League.

Ioannidis, who finished his fourth season with Panathinaikos, is a wanted man this year, with the likes of Lazio, West Ham, and Celtic showing interest previously.

According to recent reports in Greek media, Panathinaikos have informed potential suitors that the 24-year-old is not for sale this summer since he is considered a crucial player for the club.

Ioannidis signed a new deal with PAO last year, keeping him at the club until 2027, and was rewarded for his superb form.

The Greece international, described as 'complete' by analyst Ben Mattinson, scored 23 goals and registered nine assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Panathinaikos last season.

Ipswich Target Ioannidis Deal

Ahead of Premier League return

According to recent reports, it was Ipswich’s second attempt to sign Ioannidis this summer as the Tractor Boys have had their second consecutive offer rejected.

Praised as a ‘talented and excellent finisher', the centre-forward could finally pursue a big career move this summer after proving his worth in Greece.

For the past two seasons, Ioannidis was picked as the Greek Player of the Season, becoming only the eighth player in history to win the award more than once.

After achieving promotion and signing a new deal with manager Kieran McKenna, Ipswich are looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys are in for a busy summer transfer window as they look to avoid the immediate drop back to the Championship – something promoted clubs last season did not manage to do.

Ipswich will welcome Liverpool and their new manager Arne Slot to Portman Road on the opening matchday of the Premier League season on August 17.

Fotis Ioannidis Panathinaikos Stats (2023-2024) Games 44 Goals 23 Assists 9 Minutes per goal 131

Ipswich Keen to Re-Sign Omari Hutchinson

After an impressive loan

Ipswich are keen to sign Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson on a permanent deal this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Tractor Boys have reportedly sent an enquiry to Stamford Bridge to bring back the talented winger after he impressed on loan last season.

The 20-year-old, who was voted Ipswich’s Young Player of the Year last season, scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 50 appearances.

Given Chelsea’s interest in selling home-grown players this summer, the Blues are likely to offload several players, including the Jamaica international.

GMS have previously reported that Chelsea could send Hutchinson out on loan again. According to Fabrizio Romano, clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Eredivisie are keen on signing him ahead of next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-06-24.