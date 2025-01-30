Ipswich Town could be set to make a move for Lille star Mohamed Bayo, according to reports - with Kieran McKenna wanting to add goals to his squad in a bid to stay in the Premier League.

Bayo, 26, joined Lille back in 2022 after a 14-goal haul at Clermont Foot in the French top-flight, though he's struggled to earn first-team minutes at the Stade Pierre Mauroy for the time being. As a result, that could see him leave after bagging just six goals in 38 games in Ligue 1 for Bruno Genesio's men - and Ipswich have taken notice.

Report: Ipswich 'Make Concrete Steps' to Sign Mohamed Bayo

The Tractor Boys want to add goals to their ranks

The report from L'Equipe, via GFFN, states that despite starting in the Champions League for Lille on Wednesday night, Bayo is still likely to leave the Ligue 1 club before the end of the transfer window on Monday evening.

He has found game time extremely hard to come by this season, being the backup option behind Canadian star Jonathan David. The Canadian star is 'very likely' to depart in the summer on a free transfer with his deal expiring in June, though Bayo is expected to leave in the winter window.

Despite being under contract until 2027, he has been subject to interest from other clubs - and that could see Kieran McKenna's Ipswich side swoop for his services.

The Tractor Boys, alongside Turkish giants Besiktas, have taken 'concrete steps' to sign the Guinea international, with a decision expected to be taken on his future in the coming hours.

Ipswich have only scored 21 league goals this season, with Everton and Southampton being the only sides to have scored less in the Premier League - and although Liam Delap has eight goals to his name already in the top-flight, more goals are needed from elsewhere, with only three players having scored two or more goals in the league.

Sammie Szmodics has four goals to his name after a summer transfer from Blackburn Rovers, whilst marquee signing Omari Hutchinson has two after his move from Chelsea in the summer - and so Bayo could be a strong addition to their ranks.

