An Ipswich Town supporter has revealed the details of a heated altercation with Roy Keane, alleging that the former Manchester United captain "offered him out" during a confrontation following Manchester United's 1-1 draw in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge on Sunday evening.

Keane, who previously managed the Tractor Boys, was serving as a pundit for the Portman Road-held match. Following the game, he was observed in a tense exchange with a group of home fans, with reports suggesting that he told one individual he would "wait for him in the carpark."

Neil Finbow has taken to social media, claiming to be one of the fans confronted by Roy Keane. His publicly accessible Facebook account features several posts about Sunday’s incident, as well as previous Ipswich matches - the latest of which revealing more details following the event that has since gone viral.

Ipswich Town Fan Involved In Keane Bust-Up Speaks Out

The Portman Road regular didn't hesitate to announce his latest claim to fame

While the Mirror has reported it has reached out to the Ipswich Town supporter for further comment to no avail just yet, Finbow has revealed his reasons for sparking a heated moment with Keane through public conversations. On Facebook, he wrote:

"New claim to fame just been offered out into the carpark by Roy Keane after a few choice words even Jamie Redknapp had to come over to get him away just ya average Sunday evening out."

When asked about his conversation with the Irishman, Finbow confirmed that he spoke to the Irishman about his time as Ipswich manager. Keane was in charge from 2009 to 2011, with his one full season ending in a 15th-place finish in the Championship. He was dismissed in January 2011 with the team just above the relegation zone.

"Yep, did remind him he set us back five years and ruined our football club - I also mentioned he wasn't fit to step foot anywhere near our ground," Finbow wrote on Facebook. "Oh and I mentioned about him walking out on a World Cup and breaking [Alf-Inge] Halaand's leg and putting it in his autobiography I hate the bloke and that's been boiling up since he got sacked all those years ago."

In a separate post, Finbow shared video footage of the incident, accompanied by cry-laughing emojis and the caption: "offering us all outside." In another post, he took a moment to praise Ipswich’s performance.