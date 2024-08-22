Ipswich Town have reportedly submitted a £15million bid to sign Sunderland winger, Jack Clarke, and are hoping to seal a deal ahead of competition from Southampton and Leeds United according to Keith Downie.

Kieran McKenna was pitted against one of the strongest top-flight sides in Liverpool for the season opener, though a stern showing impressively held Arne Slot's men back until the 60-minute mark. Fans will be hoping to see such performances continue, though the squad would benefit with some additional depth, particularly out wide, to withstand the demands of what is expected to be an intense season in the first division.

A move for Championship star Clarke, could prove to be a sensible solution, but the player's importance to the Sunderland setup implies that negotiations for his transfer could be complicated.

Ipswich Town Make Offer for Jack Clarke

The 23-year-old is vital to Sunderland

As revealed by Downie, in a report to X (formerly Twitter), Ipswich Town have tabled an offer of around £15 million plus add-ons for Sunderland forward, Jack Clarke. The Black Cats are considering the offer despite having shut down previous attempts for the 23-year-old's signature.

Clarke, dubbed "unplayable" by former Arsenal man Adrian Clarke, enjoyed a strong 2023/24 season in the North East, as he led his side with 15 goals and an additional four assists in 40 league outings.

He wasted no time in getting to business for the new season either, as he was on the scoresheet for Sunderland's 2024/25 season opener against Cardiff, and also notched an assist in the team's second league fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Clarke's 2023/24 Championship Statistics Appearances 40 Goals 15 Assists 4 Key Passes Per 90 2.35 Shots Per 90 2.75 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.81

Luring a player of such importance away from the Stadium of Light won't be straightforward, but that hasn't stopped several clubs from registering an interest in the former Tottenham man.

Southampton were previously thought to be the front-runners in the race, and Leeds United were also eyeing a move for the York-born man, as a reinforcement amid their crisis of summer outgoings. But it looks as though Ipswich Town have emerged as the favorites to land Clarke, who has now moved into the final two years of his contract.

Ipswich Face Stiff Competition for Ollie Arblaster

A three-horse race forms for the midfielder

Ipswich Town are one of the three clubs linked with a move for Sheffield United man, Ollie Arblaster, who has emerged as a talented midfield prospect. The 20-year-old managed 12 appearances in his debut Premier League season last term, and he netted the opener for the Blades in their 2024/25 curtain-raiser against Preston North End.

Southampton and Brentford could also make a move for the Yorkshireman before the transfer window slams shut, though no team is yet to submit an initial offer as of yet.

