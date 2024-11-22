Ipswich Town will play hosts to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game as the new head coach.

The Tractor Boys claimed a huge win away at Tottenham before the international break to move out of the relegation zone, while United waved goodbye to interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy with a comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Both sides have had injury concerns in recent times, which leaves question marks about how they will lineup for this game. GIVEMESPORT have looked, and this is how we expect the teams to look at kick-off.

Ipswich Team News

Tuanzebe returns

Manager Kieran McKenna was given a huge boost for the Spurs game when he was able to select star defender and former Man Utd man Axel Tuanzebe following a serious hand injury, and the Congo international looks set to continue in the team.

Kalvin Phillips will be available after missing that game through suspension but is being assessed for a knock, while Ipswich will be without George Hirst for several weeks after he suffered an injury during the international break. Jacob Greaves and Jack Taylor are back in training and available for selection.

Ipswich Town Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Jacob Greaves Hamstring 24/11/2024 Jacob Taylor Other 24/11/2024 Massimo Luongo Ankle 24/11/2024 Wesley Burns Knock 24/11/2024 Nathan Broadhead Groin 24/11/2024 Kalvin Phillips Knock 24/11/2024 George Hirst Unknown 01/01/2025 Janoi Donacien Ankle Unknown Chiedozie Ogbene Achilles August 2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, McKenna shared an update on his squad's fitness.

"He's [Hirst] going to be out for a while. We're not sure on the timescale yet It's not going to be months and months, but it is going to be weeks and weeks."

Ipswich Predicted XI

Phillips to return

Ipswich Predicted XI: Muric; O'Shea, Tuanzebe, Greaves; Johnson, Cajuste, Morsy, Davis; Hutchison, Delap, Szmodics.

Ipswich Predicted Substitutes: Walton (GK), Clarke (DEF), Burgess (DEF), Townsend (DEF), Phillips (MID), Burns (MID), Chaplin (MID), Clarke (FWD), Al-Hamadi (FWD).

With McKenna being well aware of what Man Utd's players are capable of, he could look to match them up with a five-at-the-back formation amid the return to fitness of Greaves and Tuanzebe. Phillips should return in midfield after his suspension ahead of Jens Cajuste, while the dynamic front three should continue as they look to cause problems and claim a historic win.

Man Utd Team News

Yoro, Shaw and Mainoo back in training

Amorim came into Carrington and was immediately handed a boost with Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw all returning to full training. The French defender seems to be the furthest along with his fitness and is in line to start in a new-look defence, while Mason Mount has also reportedly impressed in training too after his own injury troubles.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were injured on international duty and still need to be assessed, while Harry Maguire remains unavailable.

Manchester United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Kobbie Mainoo Hamstring 24/11/2024 Leny Yoro Foot 24/11/2024 Mason Mount Knock 24/11/2024 Luke Shaw Calf 24/11/2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee 24/11/2024 Lisandro Martinez Back 24/11/2024 Victor Lindelof Groin Unknown Harry Maguire Calf Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the 39-year-old boss shared an update on his options for his first selection.

"As a coach you have to choose one way or another. I choose always 100% our way. I believe so much in our way, they will too. There is no second way. We'll adapt some players. Maybe on you'll see starting 11 + not feel change but you'll see it in positioning."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Amad and Yoro to start

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Mount, Garnacho; Fernandes, Amad, Rashford.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Mazraoui (DEF), Evans (DEF), Shaw (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Mainoo (MID), Antony (FWD), Hojlund (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD).

Amorim has had a week to implement his style on the players and show a new way of playing, so experience is likely to play a factor in his decision-making. £59m man Yoro is set to make his debut in defence, while Mount and Ugarte could start in a new-look £110m midfield as the manager looks at familiarity and energy. GMS sources have been informed that Amad is likely to start while Rashford is in line for a run in the number nine role, while captain Bruno Fernandes is in fine form and should keep his place.

Big money signings Casemiro, Antony and Hojlund are likely to find themselves on the bench.