After a previous breakdown in negotiations, Ipswich Town have made the notion to revive their deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to transfer specialist David Ornstein.

Broja, 22, would be heading out on the fourth loan of his Chelsea career, having previously spent temporary time at Vitesse, Southampton and half of last season at Fulham, where he struggled to break into the team at Craven Cottage.

Ipswich Town had previously worked to bring the Albania striker on board this summer, but an undisclosed breakdown in communications was reported by Fabrizio Romano, scuppering the deal.

However, the Tractor Boys have revived their interest, according to Ornstein, despite the 22-year-old currently holding an injury.

Broja Deal Back on the Cards

The Chelsea striker may be Ipswich-bound after all

Ipswich Town's pursuit of Chelsea's Armando Broja - labelled as "dangerous" by former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl - may not be fruitless after all, with the Tractor Boys having now revived their interest, and their negotiations, for the Albanian.

Broja, who previously suffered a devastating ACL injury for Chelsea that kept him shelved until September last season, sought first-team action on a loan to Fulham last season, but the fine form of Rodrigo Muniz limited him to just a handful of appearances.

Broja is currently suffering with a fresh injury that will keep him out until October, but Ipswich are willing to ignore this and continue with the deal regardless.

Ipswich Interested in Ahmedhodzic

The Bosnian is another one to watch today

Another player to keep an eye on today is Sweden and Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who Ipswich Town were reported last week to be taking an interest in.

Ipswich are joined in their aspirations by West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but their interest may have cooled somewhat after confirming the arrivals of Jacob Greaves and Dara O'Shea this summer already.