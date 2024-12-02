Ipswich Town have released an official statement after their skipper, Sam Morsy, refused to don a Rainbow captain’s armband during the Tractor Boys’ 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
The weekend just gone saw the return of the Rainbow Laces campaign, one that looks to integrate inclusion for the LGBT+ community into the sport’s modern game – from the top to the bottom of English football.
First launched in excess of a decade ago, the ever-growing campaign has advanced significantly, with clubs across the nation displaying Rainbow corner flags and captains donning Rainbow armbands, alongside the signature laces.
In solidarity with the aforementioned community - who have traditionally faced a hostile and homophobic attitude in sport and football, in general - captains up and down the country don the multi-coloured armband.
Every 2024-25 Premier League Captain Ranked From Worst to Best
Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes have all been ranked.
But Morsy, who has been the delegated on-pitch leader for Kieran McKenna and his entourage since 2021, was the only one of the 20 Premier League-level captains to not oblige with him, instead, wearing a standard Premier League captain’s armband.
Confirming their reasoning to The Mirror, Ipswich has suggested that Morsy - considered one of the club's most important players - decided against the tradition due to his personal religious beliefs, as the nine-cap Egypt international, 33, is a practising Muslim.
That said, relegation-threatened Ipswich – despite their skipper's refusal to follow suit - have reaffirmed their commitment to taking a stand against homophobia in football. The club’s statement read:
"Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone. We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance.
"During this year’s campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams visited our Foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game,” the spokesperson continued.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morsy, who pockets £30,000-per-week, is the lowest-earning captain in the Premier League.
To show their support, a ‘range of further initiatives’ are planned for their next home game against Crystal Palace at Portman Road tomorrow: “A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium's big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.
"At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband, due to his religious beliefs. We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch."