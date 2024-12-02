Ipswich Town have released an official statement after their skipper, Sam Morsy, refused to don a Rainbow captain’s armband during the Tractor Boys’ 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The weekend just gone saw the return of the Rainbow Laces campaign, one that looks to integrate inclusion for the LGBT+ community into the sport’s modern game – from the top to the bottom of English football.

First launched in excess of a decade ago, the ever-growing campaign has advanced significantly, with clubs across the nation displaying Rainbow corner flags and captains donning Rainbow armbands, alongside the signature laces.

In solidarity with the aforementioned community - who have traditionally faced a hostile and homophobic attitude in sport and football, in general - captains up and down the country don the multi-coloured armband.

But Morsy, who has been the delegated on-pitch leader for Kieran McKenna and his entourage since 2021, was the only one of the 20 Premier League-level captains to not oblige with him, instead, wearing a standard Premier League captain’s armband.

Confirming their reasoning to The Mirror, Ipswich has suggested that Morsy - considered one of the club's most important players - decided against the tradition due to his personal religious beliefs, as the nine-cap Egypt international, 33, is a practising Muslim.

That said, relegation-threatened Ipswich – despite their skipper's refusal to follow suit - have reaffirmed their commitment to taking a stand against homophobia in football. The club’s statement read:

"Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone. We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance.

"During this year’s campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams visited our Foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game,” the spokesperson continued.

To show their support, a ‘range of further initiatives’ are planned for their next home game against Crystal Palace at Portman Road tomorrow: “A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium's big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.