Ipswich and Tottenham will go head-to-head in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Portman Road with both teams in dire need of a big win.

Kieran McKenna's side claimed a sensational 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out despite playing for more than half the game with ten men, while Ange Postecoglou's side claimed a much-needed 1-0 win over Manchester United in their last outing.

Both managers have got plenty of injuries to contend with which leaves them with big decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Ipswich Team News

Tuanzebe suspended

The Tractor Boys will be without loanee Julio Enciso after he was forced off with a knee injury last time out. However, scans have confirmed no serious damage and he will only miss weeks rather than months.

McKenna will welcome Leif Davis, Sammie Szmodics and Sam Morsy back after they trained this week, but defender Axel Tuanzebe is suspended following his red card while Conor Chaplin is unlikely to be available despite returning to training.

Ipswich Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Julio Enciso Knee Unknown Leif Davis Other 22/02/2025 Sam Morsy Abdomen 22/02/2025 Conor Chaplin Knee 22/02/2025 Sammie Szmodics Ankle 22/02/2025 Axel Tuanzebe Suspended 26/02/2025 Christian Walton Groin 01/04/2025 Chiedozie Ogbene Achilles 01/06/2025 Wes Burns Knee 01/01/2026

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, McKenna shared an update on the status of his squad.

"He's [Enciso] had scans. Thankfully it wasn’t any new significant damage, but it will need a period of time to settle down. "Quite how long that will be we're not sure. Hopefully we'll have him back as soon as possible. We need to see how he reacts at each stage but the good news was that there was no new or significant damage to the knee. "Both Leif [Davis] and Sam [Morsy] have trained today [Friday] and will be available. Sam Szmodics [ankle] has also trained so he should be available as well. "Conor Chaplin [knee] trained with the group but is a little behind so we've got a decision to make on that one."

Ipswich Predicted XI

Godfrey to replace Tuanzebe

Ipswich Predicted XI: Palmer; Johnson, Godfrey, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Cajuste, Morsy; Hutchinson, Delap, Philogene.

Ipswich Predicted Substitutes: Muric (GK), Woolfenden (DEF), Townsend (DEF), Phillips (MID), Taylor (MID), Broadhead (MID), Szmodics (FWD), Hirst (FWD), Clarke (FWD).

With Tuanzebe suspended January signing Ben Godfrey should get a chance to stake his claim for a spot in the team, while Leif Davis should return at left-back. Enciso's injury means a spot in attack has now opened up too, which could allow Jaden Philogene an opportunity too.

Tottenham Team News

Danso and Son fit

Spurs are beginning to recover from their crazy injury crisis in recent months and have been boosted by the fact that there are no fresh injuries in the squad after their win over Man Utd. Kevin Danso, Heung-Min Son and Rodrigo Bentancur are all available after suffering knocks, while Guglielmo Vicario came through with no issues.

However, Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Radu Dragusin, Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero are all long-term absentees and are still unavailable.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Timo Werner Hamstring 22/02/2025 Cristian Romero Foot 09/03/2025 Richarlison Calf 09/03/2025 Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 09/03/2025 Dominic Solanke Hamstring 09/03/2025 Radu Dragusin Knee 06/12/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on the status of his squad.

"We've no new concerns, from last week, everyone has come through okay. The three guys who picked up knocks last week are all good, we've had a full week to recover and prepare. "We saw Brennan [Johnson] and Wilson [Odobert], Vicario and Madders come back last week, Destiny [Udogie] as well, we now need to give them some minutes and these two games give us the opportunity to do that. Then we have a week before the first Europa League game (Round of 16 first leg vs AZ Alkmaar on 6 March) and that's about the time we're hoping that guys like Romero, Micky [Van de Ven] in particular, they should be in and around that mark, with Richy and Dom [Solanke] not too far behind. "He's [Romero] had a scan, it's going well, he's in a good place. Like I said, with him and Micky, it's about us picking our moment now. I'm really keen to get them back and have them back for the rest of the year. We've a good period coming up where we can manage that where they're back, they've had good weeks of training with us so when they come back in, they'll be in a good place. He's still going well."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Maddison to start again

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Gray, Udogie; Sarr, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Tel.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Kinsky (GK), Spence (DEF), Davies (DEF), Bissouma (MID), Bentancur (MID), Johnson (FWD), Moore (FWD), Odobert (FWD), Scarlett (FWD).

With more options to choose from Postecoglou has a chance to rotate the squad a little bit and give players a rest, meaning Djed Spence could find himself on the bench alongside big earners Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson. Udogie can get some minutes after a lengthy lay-off, while Pape Sarr can come into midfield to add legs. James Maddison should start after his goal.