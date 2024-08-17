Highlights Ipswich Town were beaten by Liverpool on their return to the Premier League.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah gave the Merseyside club the victory.

Arne Slot will be pleased with his side as he began his tenure with a win.

As expected, there was an electric atmosphere in the opening minutes at Portman Road for Ipswich's return to the Premier League, on this opening day match against Liverpool. The hosts were out of the traps quickly, as Liverpool looked sloppy, with Ipswich Town having the better of the first half with the only two shots on target and with 42% possession, probably enjoying more of the ball than they would have anticipated. As the first half came to a close, Liverpool became drawn into a scrappy battle they no doubt didn't want to be involved with, but being unable to control the game as they would have liked, they had little choice. The home fans were further buoyed with Omari Hutchinson's run and strike on goal and when the half-time whistle was blown it was probably Arne Slot who was the happier of the two managers, as it stopped Ipswich's momentum and gave him the opportunity to talk to his players.

Whatever the new Liverpool manager said at half-time seemed to be taken on board by his players, who started the second-half with an increased sharpness. Although Ipswich continued to carry a threat, with Liam Delap seemingly earning a penalty until the play was brought back for an earlier offside. By now, after an hour of play, the game started to open up, with Luis Diaz having an opportunity, but seeing his attempt to chip the goalkeeper go over the bar. Then, having gone close to opening the scoring, Diogo Jota did just that, taking advantage of superb play by Mo Salah, who had been found by a great pass from Alexander-Arnold, to drive the ball in with his left foot. Having worked so hard, Ipswich were now on the back foot. Sensing this, Liverpool pushed on for more goals, making it two-nil as Mo Salah gathered a return pass from Dominik Szoboszlai. There were no further goals as Liverpool cruised to a comfortable opening day victory.

Ipswich Stats Liverpool 37% Possession 63% 2 Shots on target 5 2 Shots off target 6 3 Yellow cards 1 1 Corner kicks 10

Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool Match Highlights

​​​​​​

Ipswich Town Player Ratings

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK - Christian Walton - 6/10

Other than gathering a few crosses, mostly untested in the first half, but could do little with Liverpool's goals.

LB - Leif Davis - 7/10

Dealt well with the threat of Salah superbly in the first half, the second half was a slightly more challenging affair.

CB - Luke Wooldenden - 6/10

Worked hard alongside his defensive partner Jacob Greaves, but was unable to prevent Liverpool eventually flexing their attacking muscles.

CB - Jacob Greaves - 6/10

Made several vital interventions in the first half, as well as having a header on goal.

RB - Axel Tuanzebe - 6/10

Worked tirelessly in the first-half, but played Mo Salah onside for Liverpool to make it two-nil in the second half.

CM - Sam Morsy - 6/10

Drove his team on in the first-half, and showed some nice touches, but in the end he ran out of gas, but always made himself available for the ball.

CM - Massimo Luongo - 5/10

Worked hard, but was substituted with 25 minutes left for Taylor.

AM - Conor Chaplin - 5/10

Showed some nice touches at times, but was replaced by Harness with 25 minutes to go.

AM - Wes Burns - 6/10

Acquited himself well, showing desire and industry, until having to be taken off after an hour for what looked to be a hamstring injury.

AM - Omari Hutchinson - 5/10

The half chance he did have was on his wrong foot. Worked hard, but ultimately it wasn't his day.

CF - Liam Delap - 7/10

Showed some neat touches and looked a danger, just did not get the one opportunity he would have been looking for.

Sub - Ben Johnson - 5/10

Came on after an hour for Burns, but unable to make much of an impression.

Sub - Jack Taylor - 5/10

Broke between the lines on a few occasions, but it was already two-nil to Liverpool when he came on.

Sub - Marcus Harness - 5/10

Ipswich were already two goals down when Harness came on.

Sub - Sammie Szmodics - 5/10

Got the last 16 minutes, but not able to make any real impression.

Sub - Ali Al-Hamadi - 5/10

Brought on for the final 16 minutes.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK - Alisson Becker - 6/10

Had to focus in the first half, rarely troubled in the second.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Made a superb pass to find Mo Salah that led to the opening goal, demonstrating why he is such a vital asset to Liverpool.

CB - Jarell Quansah - 6/10

Did reasonably well in the first half to keep Ipswich at bay, but was substituted at half-time as he made way for Ibrahima Konate.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Another composed performance from the Dutch international, who showed a nice range of passing.

LB - Andy Robertson - 6/10

Question marks over the Scot's fitness, but he still did enough for Liverpool on the opening day.

CM - Alexis MacAllister - 6/10

This wasn't the Argentine's best game, but he was brighter than his midfield team mate Gravenberch and showed enough quality to demonstrate why he starts for Liverpool.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 5/10

Struggled to get a foothold of the game in the first half, making fewer passes in the opening 45 minutes than his goalkeeper, Alisson.

LW - Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Although he was kept quiet by Ipswich in the first half, outstanding movement to help create the opening goal for Diogo Jota, then scored himself.

AM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Struggled somewhat in the first half, but dug in during the second half.

RW - Luis Diaz - 6/10

Looked bright in terms of play making, but less sharp when it came to finishing.

CF - Diogo Jota - 8/10

Repaid the faith that Arne Slot paid in him by opening the scoring.

Sub - Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Solid second half from Konate who was involved in the build up for the second goal.

Sub - Cody Gakpo - 5/10

Only had 10 minutes to make an impression.

Sub - Konstantinos Tsimikas - 5/10

Had few problems in his cameo performance.

Sub - Conor Bradley - 5/10

Brought on for Trent for the last 13 minutes with Ipswich chasing the game.

Man of the Match - Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota is likely to be Arne Slot’s main man up front in a central position this season. He had to endure a quiet first-half, as Ipswich made life difficult for Liverpool, but he took the pressure head on and was sharp in the second-half, inches away from opening the scoring, then, just moments later, calmly putting away a sweeping Liverpool move to give Slot’s side the lead in the opening game of the season. He showed nice touches as the second half progressed, demonstrating why his manager has put his faith in him up front to help drive the team’s title challenge.