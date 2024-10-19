Ipswich Town host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday as both sides look to take a step further away from the relegation zone. It's 16th vs 17th at Portman Road and an early battle between two teams who are likely to be battling near the bottom of the table at the end of the season. The Tractor Boys are coming off the back of a disappointing 4-1 defeat against West Ham United, while Everton drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle United last time out.

It's the first meeting between the two sides in any competition since 2002, a game where Ipswich came away with a 2-1 win at Goodison Park. The last time Ipswich and Everton went head-to-head at Portman Road, the sides couldn't be separated as they drew 0-0.

Ipswich Team News

Tuanzebe won't make it

Kieran Mckenna will be forced to deal with a host of injury problems ahead of the important clash with Everton. Axel Tuanzebe is set to miss the game after McKenna confirmed that he suffered a hand injury that required surgery, suggesting that he could be out for months rather than weeks.

The Ipswich boss also confirmed that he expected Jens-Lys Cajuste to be back after the international break after picking up a knee problem. The loss of Tuanzebe will be a significant blow for the Tractor Boys after already starting six Premier League games this season.

Ipswich Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Nathan Broadhead Thigh 19/10/2024 Jens-Lys Cajuste Knee 19/10/2024 Axel Tuanzebe Hand Unknown Ali Al Hamadi Knock Unknown Massimo Luongo Ankle Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, McKenna shared the following update on his squad.

"Some of the details came out. Household accident, very unfortunate and very serious. Came close to losing his thumb. Although it seems like an innocuous injury, it's a long-term one and he needs to recover. Shows how quickly life can change. No real timeframe. Probably a few months. "Jens Cajuste is not fit yet. Hopefully back in training next week. Massimo Luongo picked up a knock against Villa. He's out too and will miss this next block of games."

Ipswich Predicted Starting XI

Ogbene could come back in

After a dismal display against West Ham last time out, shipping four goals, we could see McKenna make multiple changes ahead of their game against Everton. Ben Johnson came in to make just his second Premier League start of the campaign, but the defensive performance won't have pleased McKenna considering the goals they conceded. However, with Tuanzebe out injured, Johnson may keep his place.

Ipswich Predicted Starting XI: Muric; Johnson, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Phillips, Morsy; Ogbene, Hutchinson, J.Clarke; Delap.

Ipswich Predicted Substitutes: Walton (GK), Townsend (DEF), Woolfenden (DEF), H.Clarke (DEF), Taylor (MID), Chaplin (MID), Burns (MID), Szmodics (FWD), Hirst (FWD).

Related Sean Dyche Drops Major Jarrad Branthwaite Update Ahead of Everton v Ipswich Jarrad Branthwaite is close to a return to Everton's first-team picture after suffering a groin injury

Everton Team News

Iliman Ndiaye evades injury

Evertonians will have been sweating on the fitness of Iliman Ndiaye during the international break after the Senegalese international was substituted due to injury while playing for his country. The former Marseille man featured off the bench in their second fixture, meaning he escaped any serious injury.

Jarrad Branthwaite missed the game against Newcastle last time out, but he could return after a two-week break.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Nathan Patterson Other 19/10/2024 Youssef Chermiti Ankle RULED OUT Vitalii Mykolenko Calf 19/10/2024 Jarrad Branthwaite Thigh 19/10/2024 Armando Broja Ankle RULED OUT Seamus Coleman Groin No return date

Speaking ahead of the game, Dyche provided the latest fitness update for his squad.

“First of all, (Vitalii) Mykolenko is looking good, so that’s a good step in the right direction. Seamus (Coleman) is back in the group and he’s had, more or less, the week. “Jarrad (Branthwaite) is a bit behind them but he’s been on the grass with us, but a little bit behind them. Patto (Nathan Patterson) is on his longer-term plan to get him back but he’s getting fitter and sharper all the time. Last time he got through the game and then got a minor injury, but it’s still cost him a few weeks. We’ve got to be careful with that one so we’ll have to make a call, probably over the next 24 hours but his injury is fine at the moment, it’s his training schedule that is the thing, just to be clear on that. He’s not quite there yet but he’s training all the time and so far he’s coming through it clean which is really important, as in clear of injuries. “Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja are a bit longer term. Youssef’s been incredibly unlucky, probably the most unlucky out of all of them with the oddest injury. “He’s making good progress now. He’s on the grass with the sports scientists and so is Broja and he’s in front of Youssef with his comeback. “He will need a games programme but he’s certainly working actively now with the sports science group and hopefully will be crossing over with us soon.”

Everton Predicted Starting XI

Branthwaite to return

With Branthwaite returning to training this week, it would be no surprise to see the England international return straight to the starting XI. Everton's only win of the campaign came when Branthwaite made his only start against Crystal Palace, so if he's fully recovered then he's likely to partner James Tarkowski in defence.

Everton Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Mangala, Doucoure; Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin.

Everton Predicted Substitutes: Begovic (GK), Keane (DEF), O'Brien (DEF), Patterson (DEF), Garner (MID), Iroegbunam (MID), Gueye (MID), Lindstrom (FWD), Beto (FWD).