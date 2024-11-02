Ipswich Town and Leicester City will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon as both sides look to move away from the relegation battle.

The Tractor Boys are winless in the top flight so far this season following their promotion from the Championship and currently sit in 18th place in the division, two points adrift of safety with four points. Leicester on the other hand are one of two teams, along with Man City, to have scored in every game so far this season and currently find themselves in 15th place just five points above Ipswich.

Last time out Kieran McKenna's side fell to a gut-wrenching 96th minute 4-3 defeat to Brentford, while Leicester were well beaten by Nottingham Forest in their last league game before a 5-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United in midweek, so both teams will be desperate to get a win on the board.

Ipswich Town Team News

Several injury problems for McKenna

Part of the reason for the struggles of Ipswich this season has been injuries, and that is set to continue heading into this game with a host of players unavailable to the manager. Defender Axel Tuanzebe remains a long-term absentee following a freak accident at home which almost caused him to lose his thumb, while Massimo Luongo, Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor and Harry Clarke are all set to miss out too. Chiedozie Ogbene is also set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Omari Hutchinson dropped out of the squad last week after feeling ill on the morning of the game so he could return, while Ben Johnson, Samy Morsy and Janoi Donacien will be assessed for the game.

Ipswich Town Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Harry Clarke Suspended 10/11/2024 Ben Johnson Thigh 2/11/2024 Samy Morsy Thigh 2/11/2024 Omari Hutchinson Illness 2/11/2024 Jacob Greaves Hamstring 10/11/2024 Jacob Taylor Other 24/11/2024 Massimo Luongo Ankle 24/11/2024 Axel Tuanzebe Hand 30/11/2024 Janoi Donacien Ankle Unknown Chiedozie Ogbene Achilles August 2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, McKenna shared a fresh update on the fitness of his squad.

"Chiedozie Ogbene had surgery yesterday. It was an Achilles tear. Unlikely he'll play much, if any football this season. Will be looking at preparing for next season. "Dara O'Shea has been playing with a 'pretty severe back injury'. Very impressed by how he's handled it. Sam Morsy should be available for the squad, but a late call on whether he could start against Leicester. Ben Johnson trained a bit today, some set piece training yesterday. Another late call. "Massimo Luongo has trained today so could be involved. Omari Hutchinson is fine. The rest of the injured players are looking to return after the international break."

Ipswich Town Predicted XI

Liam Delap to start

Ipswich Town Predicted XI: Muric; O'Shea, Burgess, Woolfenden, Davis; Cajuste, Phillips; Clarke, Chaplin, Szmodics; Delap.

Ipswich Town Predicted Substitutes: Slicker (GK), Townsend (DEF), Johnson (DEF), Donacien (DEF), Burns (MID), Broadhead (MID), Al-Hamadi (FWD), Hirst (FWD).

McKenna surprised fans by leaving Liam Delap out of the starting lineup last weekend, but the young striker came off the bench to score and should now claim his place in the team back despite George Hirst's goal. Dara O'Shea is likely to move across to right-back to cover for the suspended Clarke, although Ben Johnson could slot in if fit too.

Related Crystal Palace and Ipswich Now Eye Chelsea Star Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are both eyeing a potential move for Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell in 2025.

Leicester City Team News

Cooper dealing with injury issues

Cooper made several changes to his Leicester team for the clash with Man United in midweek, but they will be hoping some of their injured players are able to return to contention for the weekend clash.

Patson Daka and Victor Kristiansen have returned to training although this game could come too soon for them, while Jannik Vestergaard is available again in defence after an ankle problem. Issahaku Fatawu has suffered a groin problem and is a doubt for the game.

Leicester City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Patson Daka Ankle 10/11/2024 Victor Kristiansen Groin 02/11/2024 Hamza Choudhury Shoulder 02/11/2024 Isshaku Fatawu Groin Unknown Jakub Stolarczyk Ankle 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Cooper offered an update on the health of his squad.

“You pick a team that you think is the best fit to deliver a plan to win a game. That’s doesn’t necessarily mean the players who played last night won’t play again at the weekend or vice versa. We’ve picked up a couple of knocks in the week. “Abdul [Fatawu] was not available for the game last night through a groin [issue]. We had a few enforced changes last night but just because we went one way last night, it doesn’t mean we won’t go a certain way at the weekend. “We’re waiting on a scan. Unfortunately, he picked up a little bit of pain in his groin in the build-up to United. It certainly ruled him out of that game. We’ll see what the scan shows. Hopefully it’s positive news. Like with Victor [Kristiansen], when you send players for a scan, you fear the worse and hope for the best. [Kristiansen] trained this morning for the first time. “Pato (Patson Daka) is back in training as well. We’ve got a young guy, Michael Golding, training with us too. He’s a good young player. He had a spell out but he’s in training. "Jannik returned to the pitch last night as well. Apart from Abdul, at the moment, it’s fairly positive.”

Leicester City Predicted XI

Jamie Vardy to continue in attack

Leicester City Predicted XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Winks; El Khannouss, Buonanotte, Mavididi; Vardy.

Leicester City Predicted Substitutes: Ward (GK), Coady (DEF), Pereira (DEF), Vestergaard (DEF), Skipp (MID), Soumare (MID), Ayew (FWD), De Cordova-Reid (FWD), Edouard (FWD).

Kristiansen could come straight back into the side at left-back in place of Ricardo Pereira, who struggled against Forest last week. Fatawu is likely to miss the game and after a fine goal against Man Utd, El Khannouss should come into the team out wide to provide a goal threat while Jamie Vardy continues to lead the attack.