Ipswich Town returned to the Premier League on Saturday, ending 22 years outside the top flight of English football. The Tractor Boys beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 to secure automatic promotion, ahead of Leeds United. Kieran McKenna has now achieved back-to-back promotions with Ipswich, following last season's second-place finish in League One.

Their home stadium, Portman Road, has changed a lot since they were last in the Premier League back in 2002. In the early 2000s, Ipswich increased the capacity of both the north and south stands at a construction cost of over £22 million. This took the overall capacity of the stadium to nearly 30,000. In recent times, there have been renovation works to the concourses, along with the installation of safe standing sections and an LED screen in the South East corner of the ground. Here is an in-depth guide to Portman Road ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Portman Road Facts and Information Year Built 1884 Total Capacity 29,673 Covered Seats 30,250 Location Ipswich, Suffolk, England Record Attendance 38,010 (Leeds United, FA Cup 6th Round, 8th March 1975) Pitch Surface Hybrid Grass Pitch Size 102m x 66m Number of England International Matches Hosted 1 (England vs Croatia, 20th August 2003) Statues 2 - Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson

Location

Portman Road is located to the south-west of central Ipswich. It is easily accessible by train, bus, or car. Once you reach the A12/A14 Copdock interchange, it is around a 15-minute drive to the stadium. When you reach the interchange, follow the A1214 (London Road) for a couple of miles until you reach the town centre. From here, you should go past Sainsbury's and onto West End Road. Half a mile later, turn left onto Sir Alf Ramsey Way, where you will find the ground. Ipswich Town provide an in-depth guide to parking at Portman Road on the club website.

The stadium is a 10-minute walk from Ipswich station, located in the town centre. There is a regular service from London Liverpool Street Station, which takes just over an hour. As well as this, you can travel from Peterborough to Ipswich if you are travelling from somewhere that passes in that direction, while you can also check train times and delays on the Greater Anglia website. There are also two park & ride buses near the stadium. One of these is on London Road, and the other is Martlesham Park & Ride, located closely to the A12 near Woodbridge. From here, buses operate to the same drop-off and pick-up areas on West End Road and Princes Street, which are only short walks to the grounds.

Ipswich Town Average Attendances - Last Three Seasons Average Attendance Matches Season 21,779 23 2021/22 League One 26,184 23 2022/23 League One 28,845 23 2023/24 Championship

Away End

Away fans at Portman Road are located in the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand on one side of the ground. Nearly 2,000 away supporters can be housed in the away section at Ipswich, and it is well-known for creating a good atmosphere in big matches. Views vary for visiting fans, with the worst ones coming at the back of the stand. Pillars can cause restricted views at the back of the Cobbold Stand, so it is advised to try and get a seat further forward in the away end at Ipswich. The legroom in the away section is known to be quite cramped, so standing is common, particularly for fans at the back of the upper tier. Stewards typically force fans at the front of the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand to stay seated.

Best Pubs For Away Fans

The main away pub for visiting supporters is the Riverside (Station) Hotel. This pub is located near the main railway station and has a garden and TV screens showing live sport. Closer to the ground, the majority of the pubs are allocated for home fans only. The police usually make an announcement in the lead-up to the game concerning arrangements for pub allocations for home and away fans. In past campaigns, away fans have also visited the Lord Nelson in Fore Street and the Dove Street Inn, which are located in the town centre. Ipswich also launched a fanzone in the 2016/17 season, just outside the ground. Away fans are not allowed inside the fanzone, though, with ticket checks at the door.

Suggested Pubs For Away Fans Pub Name Location Riverside (Station) Hotel Burrell Road, Ipswich IP2 8AJ Lord Nelson 81 Fore Street, Ipswich IP4 1JZ Dove Street Inn 76 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 2LH

Pitch Surface

In March 2022, Ipswich announced that they would be installing a new pitch in time for the 2023/24 season. The new surface aimed to improve drainage and durability over the course of a 46-game campaign. Back in 2022, when the installation of a new pitch was announced, Ipswich CEO, Mark Ashton said:

"The pitch, and the quality of it, is really important. It’s important to Kieran McKenna, the coaches, backroom staff and players, because it’s a key enhancer in terms of performances. "The order for the pitch will be placed very soon, but I must highlight that it will not be put in place in time for the new season. Because of the additional infrastructure work that needs to be done at Portman Road, we simply do not have the time to get the pitch done this summer. "We’re applying for a breakthrough in the South-East corner, and we’ll plan to start installing the pitch in around 12 months’ time. It will be a modern pitch, which is really important as the Club has never had a pitch like that at Portman Road. The best type of pitch will be put in place, and it will serve the Club for many, many years."

The new surface was completed in time for Ipswich's League Cup match against Bristol Rovers on 9th August 2023. New undersoil heating was installed as part of the pitch upgrade, as well as a new GrassMax hybrid stitched surface pitch with 3% artificial grass. When it was completed, Ipswich released a timelapse video of the work done on the Portman Road pitch project over the summer of 2023.

England Senior and Youth Team Matches at Portman Road Date Match Attendance 24th November 1971 England U23 1-1 Switzerland U23 17,530 20th August 2003 England 3-1 Croatia 28,700 18th August 2006 England U21 2-2 Moldova U21 13,556

Ground Redevelopments Since 2000

Following Ipswich's promotion to the Premier League in 2000, they announced that they would significantly invest in both the north and south stands. An additional 4,000 seats were added at both ends of the stadium, taking the overall capacity past 30,000 at a cost of over £22 million. Former Ipswich and England manager Sir Bobby Robson passed away in 2009, leading the club to rename the North Stand to the Sir Bobby Robson Stand later that year. Three years later, the opposite end was renamed the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.

Following the announcement that Gamechanger 20 Limited had purchased a majority stake in the East Anglian club in April 2021, planned upgrades to Portman Road were declared. Redevelopment works to the concourses, along with the installation of safe standing sections, shortly followed the group's acquisition of the club. As well as this, improvements to the staff dugouts and an LED screen in the South East corner of the stadium were put in place.

Further improvements to Portman Road are also planned in the future. This includes the development of an aquatic centre, a hotel, and a new multi-storey car park. As part of these plans, the Cobbold Stand would be replaced to increase the capacity of the stadium and improve the facilities. Speaking about the masterplan for the Portman Road area, Ashton said:

“A significant amount of work has been undertaken at the Portman Road grounds over the last three years, with visible improvements to our home during that time, and we are proud to have an average attendance of nearly 29,000 this season. "The redevelopment of the Cobbold Stand and an increase in capacity has been part of our long-term masterplan for the stadium and, while it must be stressed no work is imminent, we are pleased to have been able to work with Ipswich Borough Council to identify the required land to make this possible.”

These redevelopment plans will be helped by the announcement that the US-based company, Bright Path Sport, acquired a 40% stake in the club in March 2024. This reduced ORG's majority stake in the club from 90 per cent to 50 per cent. The other 10 per cent is owned by smaller investment groups, such as the Three Lions.

