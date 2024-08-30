Ipswich Town are 'optimistic' of being able to get the deal for Armando Broja over the line during the final hours of the summer transfer window as the Chelsea star is keen to head to Portman Road despite the move initially falling through due to issues with his medical, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna has been busy bolstering his squad after guiding the Suffolk side into the Premier League last term, with more than £100million spent on reinforcements, but the Northern Irish tactician has remained in the market for further reinforcements as the 11pm cut-off point edges closer.

Broja Keen to Complete Portman Road Switch

Negotiations with Chelsea have entered an advanced stage

Ipswich have entered advanced talks to recruit Broja before the summer window slams shut, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, meaning that the newly-promoted outfit could be set to secure additional firepower as they aim to ensure they do not drop back into the Championship at the end of the campaign.

Although the Albania international initially appeared to be on course to head to Portman Road on a loan deal which included an obligation to buy for £30million, having been frozen out at Chelsea, an issue during medical tests resulted in his suitors pulling out of the deal and reassessing their options.

But Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Ipswich have reignited their pursuit of Broja, and they are in a race against time to secure his services despite all parties feeling a compromise can be found for a reduced fee and the frontman is keen to sign on the dotted line due to having limited game time prospects in his current surroundings.

The respected journalist said:

"Broja is a saga that is possibly now going to end positively. Parties are optimistic that a restructured deal at a lower value, whether with an option or obligation, can be agreed. "Broja is still willing to make the move. It follows an original loan with a £30million obligation being agreed, but then Broja having an Achilles problem in the medical, so Ipswich will only proceed now on lower terms and will wait and see whether Chelsea will sign that off. "Broja is waiting and ready to finalise the deal, but it could go down to the wire."

Tractor Boys Interested in Latte Lath

Middlesbrough fear frontman is attempting to force move

Broja is not the only striker on Ipswich's radar as they have also shown interest in Middlesbrough marksman Emmanuel Latte Lath, and BBC Sport have revealed that he did not travel with his current employers ahead of their clash with Cardiff City due to concerns that he is attempting to force a move.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international has found the back of the net 19 times over the course of 40 appearances for the Teesside outfit, while one of those strikes came during Boro's narrow victory over Swansea City on the opening day of the current Championship campaign.