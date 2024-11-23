As Premier League action returns following the final international break of the year, Ipswich Town will host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at 16:30.

Ipswich will be highly motivated after their first win of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last time out, looking to spring themselves clear of the relegation zone with back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, the mood inside Manchester United will be sky-high due to the arrival of new boss Ruben Amorim, who will be looking to continue the four-game unbeaten record set by interim coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Related Ipswich Town Beat Southampton to Man City Striker Liam Delap Ipswich are continuing their recruitment focus of signing the best talents in the Championship, with Liam Delap set to join

Ipswich vs Man United Odds

Home Win - 19/5 | Away Win - 13/20 | Draw - 16/5

As Manchester United are higher in the Premier League table and contain the greater quality out of the two clubs, it is understandable why the bookie's odds hold the Red Devils as the favourites to be victorious here.

Currently sitting 17th, one point above Crystal Palace outside the relegation places, Kieran McKenna will be hopeful that his men can put together a run of results that capitalise on their impressive 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing. Adjusting to the Premier League has been difficult, but the Tractor Boys have competed admirably in their games, and due to some shrewd acquisitions in the summer, do have quality in their own right.

Liam Delap has been a force to be reckoned with thus far, using his physical frame and eye for goal to strike on six occasions already, and is a handful for any centre-half in the league. Sammie Szmodics has also impressed in the English top-flight following his impressive display in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers last season, scoring an overhead kick that ultimately secured them three points against Spurs.

However, it will be a different Manchester United that they will be opposing this weekend, one led by Portuguese coach Amorim, who has impressed in Liga Portugal with his Sporting side, who were running rampant under his leadership this season, even beating his new club's rivals, Manchester City, 4-1 in the Champions League. This strikes a contrast to the form that his new side has displayed this season, as he takes over a sleeping giant currently languishing in 13th place in the division.

It is relatively unknown how he will set up in his new colours, as at Sporting he opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation, but at United, he may not have the personnel to suit that system. Although this could be seen as a positive. There is no way to accurately predict how United will approach this game and who will start, which leaves an element of surprise that could catch them off guard.

Ipswich vs Man United - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Ipswich Win 19/5 4.8 +380 Draw 16/5 4.2 +320 Man United Win 13/20 1.65 -154

Related Ruben Amorim's Coaching Staff at Manchester United A full list and guide to Ruben Amorim's entire coaching staff and backroom team at Manchester United.

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on a 2-1 home win

Draw 1-1 - 10/1 | Man City Win 2-1 - 8/1 | Spurs Win 2-1 - 18/1

In terms of goal-scoring, neither side has lit up the division thus far, with both teams recording equal records of 12 goals scored. Comparatively, a much more impressive achievement for the newly promoted side than it is for a club expected to be competing at the top end of the division.

Ipswich vs Man United Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 6/10 1.6 -167 Neither Team to Score 5/4 2.25 +125

However, from the defensive perspective, Ipswich have been much more frail than the away side, conceding 22 goals in the league, an average of two goals conceded per game. Manchester United, on the other hand, have chipped in 12 goals this season, an equal record to Arsenal and less than the top four placeholders, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Ipswich vs Man United - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Man United Win 2-1 7/1 8.0 +700 Draw 1-1 15/2 8.5 +750 Man United Win 1-0 9/1 10.0 +900 Man United Win 2-0 9/1 10.0 +900 Man United Win 3-1 12/1 13.0 +1200

Having not faced off against each other in nine years due to Ipswich's long-awaited return to the top flight, there is no recent fixture history between these two teams. Manchester United expectedly hold the better record in head-to-head results, winning 29 of the 57 meetings, with Ipswich winning 19. The last time these two faced off in 2015, the away side were comfortable victors, smashing three past the hosts in a dominant 3-0 EFL Cup Third Round victory.

Ipswich vs Man United Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/40 1.03 -4000 Under 0.5 11/1 12.0 +1100 Over 1.5 1/6 1.17 -600 Under 1.5 7/2 4.5 +350 Over 2.5 8/15 1.53 -188 Under 2.5 11/8 2.38 +138 Over 3.5 11/8 2.38 +138 Under 3.5 8/15 1.53 -188 Over 4.5 3/1 4.0 +300 Under 4.5 2/9 1.22 -450 Over 5.5 6/1 7.0 +600 Under 5.5 1/12 1.08 -1200

Related Manchester United's 2024/25 Squad Ranked Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro all feature as we rank Manchester United's players into six categories.

Goalscorer Odds: Both sides offer good options

Delap - 9/4 | Szmodics - 13/5 | Zirkzee - 13/8 | Garnacho - 13/8

New summer signing, Liam Delap, leads the odds for the most likely goalscorer for the home outfit at 9/4 to score anytime, following the striker's impressive form that has seen him become one of the league's top scorers on six goals.

Ipswich Goalscorer Odds vs Man United Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Liam Delap 13/2 7.5 +650 9/4 3.25 +225 Sammie Szmodics 7/1 8.0 +700 13/5 3.6 +260 George Hirst 8/1 9.0 +800 14/5 3.8 +280 Ali Al-Hamadi 8/1 9.0 +800 3/1 4.0 +300 Nathan Broadhead 17/2 9.5 +850 16/5 4.2 +320 Jack Clarke 9/1 10.0 +900 10/3 4.33 +333

Scoring last weekend, Sammie Szmodics has taken his tally for the season up to three goals and has been valued at 7/1 to score first and 13/5 to score anytime.​​​​​​​

Man United Goalscorer Odds vs Ipswich Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Joshua Zirkzee 5/1 6.0 +500 13/8 2.63 +163 Alejandro Garnacho 5/1 6.0 +500 13/8 2.63 +163 Rasmus Hojlund 11/2 6.5 +550 17/10 2.7 +170 Amad Diallo 11/2 6.5 +550 15/8 2.88 +188 Marcus Rashford 6/1 7.0 +600 2/1 3.0 +200 Bruno Fernandes 6/1 7.0 +600 19/10 2.9 +190

Meanwhile, for Manchester United, Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho have both been given identical odds heading into this fixture at 5/1 to score first and 13/8 to score anytime. Bruno Fernandes also provides great value to score anytime in this match at 19/10, considering the Portuguese midfielder is always a potent goal threat and takes penalties.

Prediction: Amorim to win his first game in charge in 3-1 win

Man United to launch under new boss

​​​​​​​ As it is relatively unknown how Manchester United will setup for this match, predicting how the away side will setup and the stylistic matchup cannot be fully accurate. However, it is more than likely that Amorim will look to set his side up to dominate the possession and attempt to starve the home side of dangerous counter-attacks.

It is likely we will also witness a boost in performance from the away side, with players raising their levels of performance to impress their new boss. It may take time for United to find their feet in the match, but we still expect them to win this one and score a few along the way in a 3-1 victory.

Both teams to score (6/10)

Match to end in 2-1 Man United win (7/1)

Liam Delap to score first (13/2)

Alejandro Garnacho to score any time (13/8)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.