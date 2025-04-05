Ipswich and Wolves will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon in a huge relegation six-pointer.

Kieran McKenna's side claimed their first top-flight win since December in midweek when they beat Bournemouth 2-1, but Vitor Pereira's side claimed a 1-0 win over West Ham to keep the gap between the sides in the relegation zone to nine points.

Both sides have injury problems and know a win could be huge for their future in the division, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Ipswich Team News

No fresh concerns

Ipswich will once again be without several first-t