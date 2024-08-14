Highlights Ipswich are playing their first Premier League match for more than 20 years.

Liverpool finished third last season and will be looking for a quick start under new boss Arne Slot.

Liverpool are favourites to claim all three points at Portman Road with Mo Salah the most likely first goalscorer.

Ipswich Town's last Premier League game was 22 years ago, against Liverpool, at Anfield, when goals from Michael Owen and Nicolas Anelka saw the Tractor Boys go down to the second tier of English football with a 5-0 hammering. The return fixture at Portman Road earlier that season was no better, with Liverpool winning 6-0. You have to go back to December 2000 for Ipswich's last victory over Liverpool, which came at Anfield, when Marcus Stewart stroked home right before half-time.

Much has changed since then, with Ipswich having a double promotion under the management of the much-admired Kieran McKenna. The fixture marks a new beginning for Ipswich, as well as Liverpool, with new manager Arne Slot taking charge of his first league game.

Ipswich vs. Liverpool: Match Information When August 17th, 2024 Where Portman Road Time 12:30pm BST TV Live on TNT Sports 1

Form Guide

Liverpool have rarely been troubled in pre-season

Liverpool have had a very solid pre-season, only losing once and that was in a behind closed doors friendly with Preston North End. Their US tour saw them defeat Manchester United and Arsenal, before signing off with a 4-1 win over Sevilla at Anfield on Sunday. Youngster Trey Nyoni was on the score-sheet, and it would appear that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is not afraid to back youth.

Ipswich enjoyed a solid pre-season, playing a series of top-ranked opponents. While they lost 2-1 to Fortuna Dusseldorf, they beat both Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk by a goal to nil. Their final friendly, against Hoffenheim, was fairly low-key, given they made 11 substitutions, but the difference between Ipswich and Liverpool is that the former are coming from a place of familiarity, with many of the squad being involved in back to promotions, which has resulted in their return to the Premier League, which has made McKenna a sought after candidate for other managerial jobs.

Best Odds and Predictions

GMS delivers picks with analysis

It has been a long time since the two sides have met in the league. Despite the feel good factor around Ipswich, Liverpool are still overwhelming favourites to win this game. Liverpool's last two league games with Ipswich were some time ago, but they resulted in big wins. Anyone feeling brave about the Reds looking to make an opening day statement win might like the look of the odds of 5/1 for over 5.5 goals in the game. Diogo Jota scored in Liverpool's final pre-season victory over Sevilla and offers a sound bet for first goalscorer at 11/2.

GMS picks (via BetFred) Outcome Bet Ipswich win 15/2 Liverpool win 1/3 Draw 9/2 Over/ Under odds Over Under Over/Under 1.5 Goals 1/8 9/2 Over/Under 5.5 Goals 5/1 1/9 Opening goalscorer odds Mo Salah 7/2 Darwin Nunez 9/2 Diogo Jota 11/2 Liam Delap 10/1

Prediction

This is unknown territory for Ipswich, given it's been so long since they've been in the top flight. No doubt there will be a carnival atmosphere at Portman Road, but it is difficult to see past a Liverpool win at 2-0.

Head-to-head Record

Ipswich v Liverpool most recent league record Date Score Liverpool scorers Ipswich scorers May 11th 2002 Liverpool 5-0 Ipswich Arne-Risse (2), Owen, Smicer, Anelka Feb 9th 2002 Ipswich 0-6 Liverpool Owen (2), Heskey (2) Hyypia, Xavier April 10th 2001 Ipswich 1-1 Liverpool Heskey Armstrong Dec 10th 2000 Liverpool 0-1 Ipswich Stewart

Team news

Liverpool will feature a mostly familiar line-up

It has been strongly suggested that Arne Slot will start Ryan Gravenberch alongside Alexis MacAllister, as will Mo Salah and Diogo Jota up front for Liverpool. New Ipswich signings Ben Johnson, Arijanet Muric and Liam Delap will all likely set to start the game, according to TalkSPORT. With Omari Hutchinson now having completed his full move to Ipswich, having spent last year on loan from Chelsea, is likely to start up front and represent their main attacking threat.

Ipswich boss McKenna has a focus on the importance of set pieces for his side this season. "So it’s going to be of the utmost importance to be even more efficient with them and we’re going to defend more," he said. "So we’re going to have to be even more resilient against our set plays."

All eyes will be on the lunchtime fixture to see how Slot-ball plays out for the first time in the Premier League, while it will be the first time Ipswich boss McKenna will get to flex his coaching and tactical muscles in one of the most watched leagues in the world.

All odds courtesy of BetFred.