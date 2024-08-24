Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Premier League in his first season in the top-flight as the Blades went down without a trace - but he could have a second go at the division with reports suggesting that West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town have all made contact over his signing.

The Bosnia international, who was born in Sweden, enjoyed a fruitful first season at Bramall Lane with six goals in the Championship, with his efforts sending the Blades up with ease under Paul Heckingbottom. However, a terrible start to proceedings saw them flounder throughout the campaign and relegation was confirmed in late April. But Ahmedhodzic could have a second bite at the cherry with three clubs interested in his services.

Premier League Trio Interested in Ahmedhodzic

The defender is not short of Premier League suitors

The report from HITC states that West Ham and Wolves have held talks with Ahmedhodzic, who has been described as "outstanding", over a potential move to the Premier League - but newcomers Ipswich are confident in winning the race to secure his signature.

Wolves are in desperate need of a centre-back having seen captain Max Kilman depart for West Ham earlier in the window, and though they have also been touted with a move for Burnley star Dara O'Shea, they have also held talks with Ahmedhodzic over a potential switch back to the top-flight after his side suffered relegation last season.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's Premier League statistics - Sheffield United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 6th Goals 2 7th Clearances Per Game 4.3 3rd Tackles Per Game 2.1 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =3rd Match rating 6.28 17th

However, a move seems unlikely at this point - with Ipswich being in pole position to secure his signing. With the likes of Sammie Szmodics, Jacob Greaves and Arijanet Muric joining from the Championship, Premier League pedigree being added in Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson and Omari Hutchinson, and promising recruits Armando Broja and Jack Clarke also on the verge of signing - the Tractor Boys have made a real go at potentially securing survival.

Ahmedhodzic would be another superb addition to their ranks and despite not performing particularly well in the Premier League last season, his year of experience in the top-flight will have done him the world of good in terms of his development.

West Ham have also held talks, though Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo have both made the move to the London Stadium, which means that starting spots could be hard to come by for Ahmedhodzic.

Ipswich Are a Team to Watch This Season

The Tractor Boys have made some superb young signings

Ipswich are one of the most exciting cases to come up from the Premier League for quite some time. Like Luton Town last season, it has been quite a while since they played in the top-flight - and an unexpected promotion with some players likely earning League One wages means they have had cash to burn this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ahmedhodzic played for Sweden in a solo cap before switching allegiances to Bosnia.

The confirmed signings of Greaves, Muric, Hutchinson and Szmodics especially are really strong ones with the quartet having excelled at Championship level, whilst Johnson and Phillips bring that Premier League steel that promoted teams can sometimes lack.

The imminent arrival of Clarke is set to be their best yet, with the winger having previously been linked with the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace. And even if they do go straight back down, the Tractor Boys will have built a Championship super team that should either have absolutely no qualms going back up into the top-flight, or bring in profits across the board to make a real go at winning promotion again.

