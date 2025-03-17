Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola will be one of the leading contenders to take over at Tottenham Hotspur if they were to sack Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs currently sit in 14th position in the Premier League in what has been a disastrous season for Postecoglou's side domestically. Tottenham have been knocked out of all competitions domestically, with the Europa League their only chance of silverware.

With little to play for in the Premier League, all of Tottenham's eggs are in the Europa League basket, where they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final after knocking out AZ Alkmaar. Sacking Postecoglou before finishing their Europa League campaign would be a brave move, but there's no doubt it's been an unacceptable season for the north London club.

Tottenham Eyeing Andoni Iraola

He'd be open to the prospect of joining

According to a report from The Telegraph, Tottenham could make a move to bring Iraola to the club if they decide to sack Postecoglou, with the Spanish manager named as a leading contender. The Bournemouth boss, described as 'phenomenal' by analyst EBL, would be interested in the prospect of taking over at Spurs.

It's understood that the Europa League will be critical in helping decide Postecoglou's future. Lifting the trophy could rescue Tottenham's season, but getting knocked out could spell the end of the Australian manager.

Bournemouth's 24/25 Premier League Stats So Far Matches 29 Wins 12 Draws 8 Losses 9 Goals Scored 48 Goals Conceded 36 Points Won 44 Position 10th

Bournemouth will undoubtedly want to keep Iraola at the club considering the work he's done there so far, but the prospect of joining a huge club could be difficult for him to turn down. It's going to be a crucial few weeks for Postecoglou, and it will be interesting to see whether Tottenham make a decision on his future in the summer.

