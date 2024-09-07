Key Takeaways England dominated Ireland in a 2-0 victory in Lee Carsley's first game as interim manager.

Declan Rice scored the first goal of the game in a Man of the Match performance.

Jack Grealish added a second in the first half, while Kobbie Mainoo also performed well for the Three Lions.

England were at their dominant best in a grudge match away to Ireland, with goals from two former ROI internationals in Declan Rice and Jack Grealish seeing the Three Lions get off to a winning start under interim boss Lee Carsley.

It didn't take long for England to find the back of the net against Ireland, and it was written in the stars for Declan Rice to get it for them. A sensational ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out Anthony Gordon through on goal, with his eventual saved shot being deflected to the feet of the Arsenal star, who made no error with his strike, whipping a lovely attempt right into the top corner.

If the Aviva Stadium were not aggrieved enough by the initial goalscorer, another former Boy in Green was the next to find the net in Jack Grealish. It was a phenomenal move from the Three Lions to make it, too, with Kobbie Mainoo, Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka and Rice all exchanging sharp one-touch passes to slide through the Irish defence, before Rice's cut-back was swept home comfortably by Grealish for 2-0.

The game in total was a spell of complete dominance for the visitors, who were afforded all the time in the world to knock incisive one-two's around the Ireland midfield and defence, seeing chances open up for Harry Kane, Gordon and Saka as the game went into the second half. Ireland looked totally bereft of ideas throughout, applying little pressure to the England dominance and hitting several hopeless balls forward.

Ireland did finally manage to get a foothold in the game after an hour of visiting dominance, with Sammie Szmodics, Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah seeing opportunities to score, with the previously-perfect England losing control of their tempo with a couple of sloppy passes.

England steadied the ship well enough, however, and a dose of debuting substitutes in Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes saw them re-take control, subduing the hosts once more on their way to an impressive debut win for Lee Carsley's England.

Ireland 0-2 England Match Stats Ireland Statistic England 24% Possession 76% 6 Total shots 16 1 Shots on target 9 7 Saves 1 15 Fouls 9

ROI Player Ratings

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher - 6/10

Made some decent saves throughout, and was helpless for England's goals.

CB - Seamus Coleman - 6/10

Made some really important tackles to stem the Enlgand flow where necessary. Was withdrawn following an injury in the second half, for which we hope he is okay.

CB - Dara O'Shea - 5/10

Like his two partners at the back, made a couple of good interventions, but England were simply too good for them to get at.

CB - Nathan Collins - 5/10

England's sharp passing saw him helpless on a few occasions. Pulled off some impressive long passes.

LWB - Robbie Brady - 3/10

Wasn't able to cope with the threat of Saka, and didn't add much to Ireland's counter-attacks either. Caught out several times by England.

CM - Will Smallbone - 4/10

Had no chance against RIce and Mainoo. Lost the vast majority of his duels, and couldn't progress play when on the ball.

CM - Jayson Molumby - 5/10

Added some grit in the Ireland centre, and had a bit more success against a very impressive England middle duo, though still nowhere near them for the most part. Provided an excellent run and pass for Szmodics to get a shot away early in the match.

AM - Sammie Szmodics - 6/10

A bright spark for Ireland's counter-seeking team. Displayed some bursts of energy and a real willingness whenever the hosts broke away.

RWB - Matt Doherty - 3/10

Couldn't cope with Anthony Gordon at all. Lost him completely in the course of 1-0, and added little going forward. Hooked off in the second half after an impact-less display.

ST - Adam Idah - 4/10

Didn't really get a chance to do anything, as Ireland were awarded very few chances. Headed the one chance he did get miles wide of the mark.

AM - Chiedozie Ogbene - 6/10

Led the Ireland counters with some good pace and energy, and supplied some decent balls into the box. Had a tough battle with Levi Colwill, and coped well. Ireland's biggest threat throughout.

Sub - Jake O'Brien - 6/10

Filled in well enough for the injured Coleman with some decent interventions here and there.

Sub - Jason Knight - 6/10

Added some vital energy into the Irish ranks, and made some lung-busting defensive recoveries. Gave his all.

Sub - Alan Browne - 5/10

Made little impact in from the bench.

Sub - Kasey McAteer - 4/10

Didn't make much of an impact off the bench.

Sub - Evan Ferguson - 4/10

Didn't have much of a chance to help Ireland salvage something from the game.

England Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 6/10

Saved the only big chance Ireland had in the first half. Couldn't ask much more of him than that.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Launched an amazing ball through the heart of the hosting defence to unlock Gordon on the way to 1-0. Displayed his vintage range of long passing throughout the opening hour, but was a little wayward with a few of them afterwards.

CB - Marc Guehi - 7/10

Imperious in the air and on the ground. Impassable by the hosts.

CB - Harry Maguire - 8/10

Won several key headers and barely put a foot wrong. Supplied some excellent line-breaking passes to help England progress play.

LB - Levi Colwill - 7/10

Helped stem the Ireland breaks in important areas. Ogbene was full of spirit in attacking Colwill, but the Chelsea man did very well.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10

Always brilliant in combination with Rice. Kept the midfield ticking over superbly, and dominated Molumby and Smallbone with sharp passes and clever flicks. A joy to watch.

CM - Declan Rice - 9/10

Of course, one of him or Grealish had to find the net through a chorus of Aviva boos. Took his finish superbly, picked out Grealish nicely for an assist to match, and dictated play excellently throughout.

AM - Jack Grealish - 8/10

Seemed to glide past his former side at will, and did all with a smile on his face through the aggrivation audibly coming his way. He took his finish superbly, and was sharp with everything he did on the ball. Was right up for the game.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Found so much joy down the right, getting at Brady constantly to much success. Slick interplay between him and his midfielders afforded him space to exploit.

LW - Anthony Gordon - 8/10

Dropped into the centre whenever Kane stepped back a touch, and did so very well. Added a brilliant dose of directness to the England play with his pace and skill, and was a key component to the Three Lions taking the lead.

ST - Harry Kane - 6/10

Had a couple of chances to get a goal on cap number 99 for his country, but couldn't get them away. Showed some smart linkup play when dropping deep into the midfield, and had some excellent long passes down the wings to boot.

Sub - Eberechi Eze - 5/10

Didn't get on the ball all too often in his 15 minutes, which harms the rating through no fault of his own.

Sub - Angel Gomes - 6/10

Full of spirit and keen to make an impression. Tried to get on the ball at every chance, and recorded a 100% passing accuracy.

Sub - Morgan Gibbs-White - 6/10

Didn't have much time to work with, but showed some good link-up play to get England forward.

Sub - John Stones - N/A

Didn't have much time to make an impact.

Sub - Jarrod Bowen - 6/10

Didn't have much time to make an impact from the bench, but supplied some vibrant energy and sharp attempts from the right.

Man of the Match - Declan Rice

Rice lavished his opportunity to play against his former national team and was instrumental to England's dominance. He got the Three Lions off to a strong start with a ripping, top-corner finish, before showing excellent give-and-go play around the right before supplying Grealish with an assist.

Further shout-outs must go to Kobbie Mainoo and Grealish himself, in an excellent total England performance, but Rice is our man today. His all-round play was exceptional, with him breaking up play and picking key passes at will. The goal was simply the cherry on top of the cake for the Arsenal ace, who will be instrumental to Carsley's plans moving forward.