The latest chapter in the Republic of Ireland and England rivalry is set to get underway on Saturday, as Irishman Lee Carsley leads the Three Lions out for the very first time. With a squad that includes Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, two men that have previously donned the emerald green colours, there is bound to be some hostility.

Rice and Grealish's changes of heart to represent England was partially down to the greater chance of international success. However, had Ireland been able to swoop in and convince several stars to represent them, their history could've looked very different. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have come up with what an all-time Irish XI could've looked like if every single big name had chosen to play for them instead of England.

Ireland's Potential All-Time XI Position Player GK Shay Given DEF Seamus Coleman DEF Rio Ferdinand DEF Paul McGrath DEF Denis Irwin MID Paul Scholes MID Roy Keane MID Paul Gascoigne ATT Wayne Rooney ATT Jimmy Greaves ATT Harry Kane

Goalkeeper and Defence

Shay Given, Seamus Coleman, Rio Ferdinand, Paul McGrath, Denis Irwin

Defence is where many of the Irish legends get to keep their place due to the lack of better alternatives that could've been available to them. Former Newcastle United and Manchester City shot-stopper Shay Given remains one of the most underrated goalkeepers in his era, and sits in the top 20 for all-time Premier League clean sheets with 113.

Seamus Coleman, Paul McGrath and Denis Irwin were all included in a fan voted best Irish XI, so their inclusion in this team is hard to ignore. They were joined by former Aston Villa and QPR man Richard Dunne. However, if things had worked differently, it's likely Dunne would've been displaced by Rio Ferdinand.

The ex-England captain was eligible to play for the Boys in Green, and even confirmed he had received a letter gauging his interest:

"I got asked to play for Ireland, actually, when I was about 18, but I’d never come over here when I was younger. "I obviously grew up in England and I always felt English. I had played Under-17s for England, but I was still eligible, so that’s why they came to me. But I had no interest at the time."

Midfield

Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Paul Gascoigne

The opportunity to see this midfield in action would've been so good that Sir Alex Ferguson tried to make it a reality. While it wasn't meant to be for Manchester United, it could've been for Ireland. At the heart of the midfield, they already possessed one of the hardest players on the planet in Roy Keane. The multi-time Premier League winner was a pivotal part of the Irish set-up until his falling out with Mick McCarthy ahead of the 2002 World Cup.

Keane spent the majority of his club career playing alongside Paul Scholes. The tandem have a proven track record of success together, and while Scholes was forced to play out of position for much of his England career, had he opted to play for the country of his grandmother, the international stage perhaps would've gotten to see the best of him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Scholes played the third most amount of games alongside Roy Keane in the Irishman's career (322).

With the duo operating a little deeper, it would've given Paul Gascoigne the freedom to cause havoc further up the pitch. Jack Charlton revealed that he had asked the Newcastle icon if he had any Irish in his family while he was the national team's manager in 1987, just a week before he made his debut for England's Under 21s.

"Before he played for England or the Under-21s, I was talking to him at a game one day and said, ‘Are you sure the Gascoigne family hasn’t got a bit of Irish to it?’ And Gazza said, ‘Nah, we’re 100 per cent Geordie in my family.’ “I think he played for England the following week, and I didn’t really think any more of it until Carol told me Gazza’s grandmother on her side was Irish, and he did qualify for us."

Attackers

Wayne Rooney, Jimmy Greaves, Harry Kane

If history had turned out differently, ROI could've been home to England's two greatest goalscorers. Given the links to Irish heritage in his name, it is no surprise that Wayne Rooney was eligible to play for the country. In fact, England manager Carsley was one of the men who tried to convince Rooney to ditch England to link up with him on international duty while the duo were teammates during the wonderkid's first stint at Everton.

The only person in this team who can definitively say their career was more fruitful thanks to playing for England instead of Ireland is the late Jimmy Greaves. The forward, who boasted an incredible goal to game ratio for the Three Lions, was part of the 1966 World Cup winning squad and was unfortunate to miss out of the final through injury.

Then there's the current England skipper, Harry Kane. The country's all-time leading scorer was a bit of a late bloomer at Tottenham, and had he burst into life and become one of the best strikers in modern football, there is every chance he could've ended up playing under Martin O'Neil and Roy Keane rather than making his international debut for Roy Hodgson.