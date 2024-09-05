Key Takeaways Both nations have new managers at the helm, with Lee Carsley going up against Heimir Hallgrimsson in Dublin.

Carsley could hand debuts to several stars, including Morgan Gibbs-White and Tino Livramento.

Sides face off in the first match of the UEFA Nations League.

Lee Carsley is set to take charge of his first match as England interim manager as the Three Lions head to Dublin to take on the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League where he'll be desperate to make a perfect start to his tenure.

With several fresh faces in each squad hoping for a first senior appearance for their nation, the match is sure to be one of intrigue for the watching fans and great pride for families, with Carsley calling up four uncapped options for the break, and Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson bringing in two new players to the side. With the action set to take place this Saturday, here is all the team news you need and the predicted lineups as the Republic of Ireland take on England.

Related Lee Carsley's England Backroom Staff Revealed A look into the staff that work tirelessly behind-the-scenes to help the England manager on the touchline.

ROI Team News

New boss set to make changes

In interesting fashion, the contest between the Irish and the English will feature a managerial baptism in both dugouts, with former Iceland and Jamaica boss Hallgrimsson taking the reins of his side for the first time alongside new interim England boss Carsley.

As for the former's first squad, the 57-year-old has elected to introduce two options who are hoping to earn their first senior caps, in the fashion of goalkeeper Max O'Leary and Leicester City's Kasey McAteer, with O'Leary near certain to play a deputy role to Caoimhin Kelleher.

Of the players called up for action to Ireland's June matches, no less than nine have been left out on this occasion - with the omissions featuring defensive regulars Enda Stevens and Shane Duffy - but there remains space for captain Seamus Coleman, who is still up and running at 35, and gunning for his 73rd Irish cap against England.

In the attacking fort, 19-year-old Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson will have his fingers crossed in his attempts to put several months of poor fitness fortune behind him, elbowing for a starting, central role alongside the likes of Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Callum Robinson. However, in Hallgrimsson's system, there may be room for a striker duo.

Related 10 Greatest Ireland Players in Football History [Ranked] From Roy Keane to Shay Given, here are the greatest Irish players of all-time.

ROI Predicted Team

Ferguson to start

With Ferguson vying for a starting spot after battling with injury, the onus may be on him to make a big impression alongside Idah in the attack.

With Matt Doherty also in the squad, with a following fixture to come against Greece, regular captain Coleman is in line to start, joined in the defence by Nathan Collins, Dara O'Shea and Robbie Brady, with regular first-choice Kelleher holding the posts behind them.

In the engine room, Hallgrimsson is known for valuing high-energy, combative midfielders, so Sunderland's Alan Browne may likely be thrown into the engine room alongside Southampton's Will Smallbone. Ipswich Town stars Sammie Szmodics and Chiedozie Ogbene may operate in wider positions, with the aforementioned duo of Ferguson and Idah leading the way.

Related The Incredible Ireland Team if All Eligible Footballers Declared for Them There are some future legends in this team, as well as a player responsible for one of the biggest betrayals in international football.

England Team News

Carsley's headache as stars withdraw

Former Under-21 manager Carsley has faith in some of his former stars, with four uncapped players in his first squad in the form of Newcastle United's Tino Livramento, Lille man Angel Gomes, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, who is the first permanent Forest player to make the England squad since Stuart Pearce in 1997.

Gibbs-White and Gomes will have boosted fortune in their hopes of a start on debut, following from the withdrawals of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden. Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins has also pulled out, joining Jude Bellingham, Ivan Toney, Luke Shaw and Aaron Ramsdale in those who will watch from the television.

Kyle Walker's snub, Ben White's personal omission and the retirement of Kieran Trippier will boost Livramento's hopes of an opportunity, but Carsley's confirmation of viewing Trent Alexander-Arnold as a right-back, and not a midfielder, may spell further optimism for his starting fortunes as well. Meanwhile, a 99th Three Lions cap is in waiting for skipper Harry Kane, one of the six joint-top scorers at the Euros, despite his claimed struggles at the tournament.

Related Why Lee Carsley Chose to Play for Ireland Over England Birmingham-born Lee Carsley could have represented England but chose to play for Ireland instead, here's why.

England Predicted Team

Carsley big decisions in midfield

With Carsley clearly keen to explore the options available to him in his England squad, the onus may be there for some uncapped starts for the Three Lions on Saturday.

Morgan Gibbs-White may be in line to get the nod ahead of Eberechi Eze in the ten position, whilst the lack of a natural left-back in the squad may see room for a start for Livramento, who's only real competition for the role lies in Levi Colwill and Rico Lewis.

In the backline, Jordan Pickford will continue on his reliable England spell, despite a marred start to the Premier League season with Everton so far. The returning Harry Maguire will be given the chance to show his worth alongside John Stones, flanked by the aforementioned Livramento and Alexander-Arnold.

Behind Gibbs-White, the familiar tandem partnership of Kobbie Mainoo and Declan Rice, a duo that impressed at Euro 2024, will team up again, whilst Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon may be given the respective positions wide of the mercurial Harry Kane.