UFC star Irene Aldana has posted a photo showing an update on the horror injury she suffered at UFC 306 when she faced off with Nora Dumont at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The Mexico-born fighter may have made it to the final bell against Dumont, with her opponent securing the win via third-round decision, but it came at a high cost, with Aldana suffering what many fans have called the worst cut they have seen in UFC history.

In a photo which shows an update on the gash she suffered during the event, she has also responded to calls from fans on a separate Instagram post for her to retire following the injury.

What Happened to Irene Aldana at UFC 306

The two clashed heads midway through the fight, leading to a nasty gash opening on the side of her head, which commentator Jon Anik compared to the opening of a slot machine. Despite the nature of the cut, which continued to pour blood throughout the fight, Aldana managed to make it to the final bell, which led to praise from many, giving her credit for managing to focus on the task that remained at hand in front of her in her condition.