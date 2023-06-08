WWE legend The Iron Sheik, aged 81, passed away on June 7th, 2023. The man who portrayed multiple heel gimmicks throughout his wrestling days leaves behind a unique legacy, having lived his life on his own terms.

Following his death, Iron Sheik's official Twitter page released a statement that included the following, "Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik."

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri was born in Iran, and with his larger-than-life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills, captured the imagination of audiences. During his peak years, The Iron Sheik would battle in famous feuds with Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, and Sgt. Slaughter.

From living in a small village in Iran to becoming one of the most recognizable men in professional wrestling, The Iron Sheik traversed an uncharted path, inspiring many along the way. His legendary career saw him earn an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. While such accolades of The Iron Sheik are well known to wrestling fans, here are seven lesser-known facts in remembrance of the former world champion.

7 Iron Sheik coined the term 'Jabroni'

The Rock became a catchphrase king as he rose to stardom during the late '90s and early 2000s. One of the many made famous by the now Hollywood star was the term 'jabroni' which he would use to refer to his rivals, likening them to jobbers in wrestling. 'Jabroni' basically refers to someone who serves the purpose of losing matches in order to elevate and legitimize wrestlers who are destined to be pushed.

However, people may not be aware of the fact that this term was not coined by The Rock. In wrestling parlance, it was The Iron Sheik who used it first, and even The People's Champion recognizes the late superstar to have been his inspiration for the usage.

"His impact on my career has really been profound. Now the word jabroni is connected to me. When a lot of people think, 'Oh, jabroni, oh, yeah, yeah, it's The Rock's word.' No, no, no, no. It's not my word. It's The Iron Sheik's word", The Rock said in a documentary about The Iron Sheik.

6 Iron Sheik was a bodyguard for the Shah in Iran

The Iron Sheik was as tough in real life as he was within the rings of professional wrestling. Back in his home country Iran, Sheik was a bodyguard for Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. He was the last Shah, or king, of Iran. The most powerful man in Iran trusted Iron Sheik with his life, which really showed Sheik's legitimacy as someone people wouldn't want to mess with.

The former WWE Champion later spoke in an interview, saying that he held the Shah in high regard and was very serious about his job as the monarch's bodyguard. He even admitted that there would be dire consequences for anyone attempting to come close to or touch the Shah.

His role as the bodyguard of the Shah and his family also proves that Iron Sheik was a man who could be trusted with high-profile tasks and someone who was a responsible worker.

5 Iron Sheik was in the Iran army

The Iron Sheik donned many hats in his life. During his youth in Iran, Sheik would join the army where his love for grappling was born.

The Iron Sheik remained grateful to the army for allowing him to continue honing his wrestling skills. Here, he continued his training in the Greco-Roman style of wrestling. And while he was trained for military combat, given the popularity he earned due to his prowess on the wrestling mat, did not have to go to war for his nation.

4 Iron Sheik had an Olympic dream

The Iron Sheik went on to achieve many accolades and his list is bound to make anyone envious. However, one of his most cherished desires, which was to represent his nation at the Olympics, did not bear fruit. Taking his fancy for amateur wrestling seriously, Iron Sheik came close to representing Iran at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, but despite his best efforts, he failed to make the cut.

He would not be demotivated by this setback, and following his relocation to the USA in the cycle between the consecutive Summer Games in Mexico City and Munich, The Iron Sheik would continue in his combat route. And in 1971, he won the AAU Greco-Roman wrestling championship at 180.5 pounds. Subsequently, he served as the assistant coach of the US wrestling team, including the contingent that was sent to the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich.

3 Iron Sheik was inspired by Gholamreza Takhti

The Iron Sheik was heavily inspired by Iranian Olympian Gholamreza Takhti. That is exactly why he took to amateur wrestling in his younger days and his dream to be an Olympian can also be traced back to this.

The late Takhti was a freestyle wrestler who made a name for himself in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics by winning a silver medal. He followed it up with a gold in the Melbourne Olympics of 1956 and finished with silver in the 1960 Rome Olympic Games. It is believed that The Iron Sheik wanted to emulate the lofty feats of his idol.

However, following the death of Takhti, The Iron Sheik moved to the United States as he did not believe the true reason for his passing to be suicide.

2 Iron Sheik was a master of the Camel Clutch and the Suplex

Brock Lesnar may be the primary pilot for all flights bound to Suplex City, but The Iron Sheik is the prince of that land. The late superstar was a master of the suplex, especially the gutwrench suplex, and would easily throw his opponents around, cultivating a style of wrestling in tune with his heel characters.

The Iron Sheik, with his amateur wrestling background, was a master of submission holds and choke holds as well. His most famous move was the Camel Clutch, which he used very effectively to not only put away or hurt his opponents but also elicit heel heat from the fans.

The late superstar was also not shy of using these moves outside the wrestling ring if someone rubbed him the wrong way. Legend has it that Iron Sheik executed a belly-to-belly suplex on "Mad Dog" Buzz Sawyer that saw the latter crash-land on his hotel bed, smashing it in the process.

1 Iron Sheik played a key role in Hulkamania

Without good villains, there would be no great heroes because the watching world would not be able to quantify, understand and appreciate their value. This is true for every walk of entertainment wherein the presence of a strong villainous character plays a major role in elevating the hero's status. Take a look at The Joker from the Batman comics (or movies), or Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Iron Sheik played a similar role in the rise of Hulk Hogan, and it is from here that WWE went on to become the market leader it is today with the inception of WrestleMania. Back in 1983, when The Iron Sheik was portraying an Iranian character, he was booked to embody stereotypical traits that drew fans' ire given the geopolitical tensions. Consequently, there was anger among fans when he controversially captured the (title which is now known as the) WWE Championship by defeating Bob Backlund.

As every good villain does, he would subsequently put over Hulk Hogan, who defeated the late superstar to win his first top championship, and it was lapped up by the fans. While portraying an American hero gimmick, Hogan might not have gotten such a positive reaction had The Iron Sheik not played his villainous part as effectively as he did.

This victory of Hogan's would prompt Vince McMahon to conceptualize WrestleMania and as the late, great Iron Sheik would say, the rest is history, Bubba.