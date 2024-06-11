Highlights Elite wide receivers are becoming more and more valuable in today's NFL.

That begs the question: is it necessary to have an elite wide receiver in order to compete for a championship?

At the moment, unless you can make up for it at quarterback or tight end, the answer appears to be yes.

When it comes to roster construction, there's obviously been shifts in the norms as the sport of football has evolved. Back in the day, the running game was essentially all there was, and the sport consisted of a couple of short-yardage runs over and over again until somebody got into the end zone. As time passed, the forward pass developed, and so did the importance of the flanker (now wide receiver) position.

In the year 2024, the game is more centered around the passing aspect than it ever has been. Superstar quarterbacks run the league, and the receiver position has actually become arguably more important to the offense than the running back position in many ways.

Now, it raises an interesting question. To have success in the NFL, do you need to have a true, star-caliber player as your first option at the receiver position? Or is it possible to win without one?

Defining Success in the Modern NFL

What do we mean when we talk about success in 2024?

The Green Bay Packers made headlines recently when the head coach and quarterback said in one voice: no, we don't need a WR1, especially if we've got four quality guys who can contribute consistently. But is their theory correct?

First, we need to define success.

If you asked each NFL front office what their idea of success would be for the 2024 season, you'd get a lot of different answers. The most talented teams in the league would call their upcoming season successful if they were able to make it to the playoffs, and make a run for the Super Bowl.

Teams on the fringe of the playoffs might call a playoff berth a successful season in itself. As for some of the bottom feeders of the league, even just encouraging performances and flashes from some of their younger players with potential could be the answer.

For the sake of this exercise, and to make things a bit more simple, we'll judge whether an elite first-option at receiver is necessary for both playoff contention, and the possibility of winning the Super Bowl.

Is An Elite WR1 Needed to Contend for a Playoff Berth?

There was a correlation between having an elite receiver, and making the playoffs in 2023

First, let's look at a playoff berth.

The five leading wideouts, in terms of receiving yards, in 2023 were Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and A.J. Brown, all of whom made it to the playoffs. The first player on this list who didn't make the playoffs was D.J. Moore, who finished sixth in the league. He's the only player in the entire top-10 that didn't make it to the postseason.

NFL Receiving Leaders 2023 Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Playoff Berth? Tyreek Hill 119 1,799 13 Yes CeeDee Lamb 135 1,749 12 Yes Amon-Ra St. Brown 119 1,515 10 Yes Puka Nacua 105 1,486 6 Yes A.J. Brown 106 1,456 7 Yes D.J. Moore 96 1,364 8 No Brandon Aiyuk 75 1,342 7 Yes Nico Collins 80 1,297 8 Yes Mike Evans 79 1,255 13 Yes Amari Cooper 72 1,250 5 Yes

Out of the 14 teams that made the playoffs during the 2023 season, only two of them didn't have a receiver on their roster that topped 1,000 total receiving yards. Those teams were the Kansas City Chiefs and the aforementioned Packers.

The other 12 playoff teams all had at least one receiver that hit the milennial mark, and three teams actually had two receivers eclipsing that milestone. Those teams were the Miami Dolphins (Hill and Jaylen Waddle), the Philadelphia Eagles (Brown and Devonta Smith) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin).

Of the 28 receivers who totaled at least 1,000 yards in 2023, 15 of them made the playoffs. However, most of the receivers who didn't make the playoffs were in the bottom half of those 28, while 9 of the top 10 receivers in terms of yards did make the playoffs.

Considering that nearly every one of the highest-yardage receivers in 2023 made the playoffs, there does seem to be an argument to be made here that having a bonafide go-to guy on the outside could boost your team to playoff contention, with the 1,200-yard mark seeming to be the cut off in terms of what is deemed "elite".

Is An Elite Receiver Needed to Win a Super Bowl?

Unless you have legendary talent at quarterback, it appears so

Now, for the real question: Can you win a Super Bowl without a number one receiver, or is it necessary to have one on your roster? For the sake of this exercise, we will look at each of the last five Super Bowl winners, and judge their receiving talent for that year.

The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl in back-to-back years now, and we'll start with the 2023 season, when Kansas City did not have a 1,000-yard receiving talent. Their leader in terms of receiving yards was tight end Travis Kelce, with 984, but the most productive wide receiver in terms of yards was Rashee Rice, with 938.

Chiefs 2023 Postseason Receiver Statistics Player Production Rashee Rice 26 rec, 262 yds, 1 TD Marquez Valdes-Scantling 8 rec, 128 yds, 1 TD Justin Watson 6 rec, 90 yds

In 2022, Kelce was once again their leader in terms of yards, but Kansas City again failed to produce a 1,000-yard season from the wide receiver position. Juju Smith-Schuster was their leading receiver, with 933 yards.

Now, for Kansas City, there is obviously one variable: They employ Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have been able to win without star talent at the wide receiver position, but they've been helped along with a heap of talent at quarterback and tight end, not to mention their elite defense in 2023.

In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. During that season, they got an insane load of production out of Cooper Kupp. He won the receiving triple crown by leading the league in receiving yards (1,947), receiving TDs (16), and receptions (145) during the regular season. He was even better during the Rams' playoff run.

Kupp notably caught what ended up being the game-winning touchdown in their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. It's safe to say, in the case of the Rams, having an elite talent at receiver definitely helped them win their championship, and they likely don't make it to the big game without Kupp.

Cooper Kupp During the 2021 Playoffs Stat Kupp Games 4 Receptions 33 Receiving Yards 478 Yards/Reception 14.5 Receiving TDs 6 Yards/Game 119.5

The year before that, during the 2020 season, Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl. During that regular season, Mike Evans racked up just over 1,000 yards, and was easily Tom Brady's favorite target.

During that playoff run, Evans came up huge in the Wild Card round, but was held relatively quiet throughout the rest of the postseason. In this case, Evans helped Tampa Bay get as far as they did, but the Buccaneers were able to win without much help from Evans in the playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cooper Kupp's performance in the 2021 playoffs was nothing short of legendary. During his four playoff games in that year, he totaled 478 total yards, which is the second most all-time in a single playoff run by any receiver. The only receiver with more was Larry Fitzgerald, who had 546 in his iconic 2008 run.

Finally, the champions of the 2019 season were a familiar face, the Chiefs. Once again, in what seems like a theme now, Kelce was their leading receiver, while they failed to produce a 1,000-yard wideout. Hill led their wide receiving corps with 860 receiving yards, though he only played in 12 games.

However, Hill was important during the team's playoff run, and he recorded 105 yards on nine receptions during the team's Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

In Conclusion

Unless you have elite talents at QB or TE, a bonafide WR1 is necessary for success

In conclusion, is an elite talent at wide receiver vital if you want to win? In terms of playoff contention, it does seem to be an indicator of a team's overall playoff chances. As for the Super Bowl, well, unless you have legendary talents at the quarterback position, or one of the greatest tight ends of all time, it seems that an elite receiver might be vital.

With nine of the top 10 in receiving yards making the playoffs in 2023, it seems to be a rather clear indicator that teams with elite receivers are more likely to make the playoffs.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, the only champions without elite receiving talent over the past five seasons have had legendary quarterbacks, like Mahomes and Brady. The Chiefs have also had Kelce, which has made up for their lack of wide receiver production during those runs.

The only team that's won a Super Bowl in the past five years that didn't have one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time is the Rams. Coincidentally, the Rams had Kupp, who put together one of the greatest seasons we've ever seen from a receiver.

To sum it all up, unless you can make up for it with legendary production from the quarterback or tight end roles, you will likely need an elite receiving talent to truly contend for a Super Bowl in today's NFL.

