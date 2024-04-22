Highlights Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was allowed to remain on the pitch despite being shown two yellow cards against Coventry City.

The Red Devils scraped through to the final despite throwing away a three-goal lead against the Championship opposition.

It's also been confirmed whether or not Onana will now be banned for the FA Cup final against Man City.

Andre Onana stayed on the pitch during Manchester United's dramatic FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry City despite being shown two yellow cards during the match. The shot-stopper was the hero as he saved Callum O'Hare's spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

The Red Devils looked to be cruising to a comfortable win at Wembley Stadium as Scott McTominay put them a goal ahead in the early stages of the match. Centre-back Harry Maguire then headed home a second before half-time.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes then got in on the act as the Portugal international found the net via an unfortunate deflection. However, the Championship opposition refused to lie down and accept their fate as Ellis Simms swept the ball past Onana to give Coventry some belief.

Remarkably, the Sky Blues pulled back another as a deflected O'Hare effort looped into the net. The tie was levelled in the dying moments by a Haji Wright penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka handled the ball in the area. Despite all the good work the second-tier side put in, Onana's save from O'Hare and Ben Sheaf's miss sent United through to the final.

Andre Onana Avoids Red Card

Second time this has been seen in a week

The United goalkeeper was shown a yellow card during the match and was then given another during the penalty shootout. His mind games and interaction with Sheaf as he stepped up to take Coventry's fourth penalty were enough for the referee to brandish another booking.

However, the Cameroon international was allowed to stay on and see out the shootout instead of being sent off, as is usually the case for a player receiving two bookings in the same game. A similar incident was seen in midweek as Emiliano Martinez picked up a second yellow card in Aston Villa's victory over Lille on penalties in Europe. Watch the Onana clip below:

IFAB rules state (per the Daily Mirror): "Yellow cards and warnings from the game are not carried forward into penalties. A player who was shown a red card during the game cannot take part. Players, substitutes, substituted players and team officials can get a red or yellow card during penalties."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The bookings received against Coventry City were Andre Onana's sixth and seventh yellow cards of the 2023/24 campaign.

It has also been confirmed that Onana will not miss the FA Cup final, which will see United face their closest rivals Manchester City. The game, scheduled for May 25 at Wembley Stadium, will be a repeat from the previous year.

Onana Knew the Rules

Goalkeeper aware he wouldn't be sent offf

During his post-match interview with ITV Sport, the Red Devils' number one stated he was aware of the situation heading into the penalty shootout, and he appeared to use that to his advantage. Onana claimed:

"The referee told me the first yellow card was cancelled, so it was a new start. I knew the rules before."

When asked if he was aware his antics wouldn't cost him a place in the final, the United 'keeper laughed and said: "I spoke with the referee before the penalties, so I knew the rules before. Everyone is doing their best to win."

Onana stated his desire to lift silverware before the end of the season, claiming his United side were in the final to win it: "We are big players and we always want to win everything." Watch the clip: